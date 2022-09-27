Final trailer for 'Halloween Ends' makes it clear this is the last scare for Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode

When 2018's Halloween arrived, we were reintroduced to Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode as the ultimate survivor. Now, as a new trilogy concludes with Halloween Ends, that same Laurie Strode is getting ready to make what might be her last stand against the ultimate evil.

Universal Pictures dropped the final trailer for Halloween Ends Tuesday, giving us one last look at the concluding chapter of this legacy sequel saga ahead of its October 14 premiere, and the stakes of the film are now clearer than ever. It's been four years since the events of Halloween Kills, which left the town of Haddonfield deeply scarred and left Laurie's own daughter (Judy Greer) dead at Michael's hands. After that night, Michael Myers vanished, but of course Laurie's not convinced he's gone for good. The boogeyman is coming back for one last night of terror, and this time, Laurie thinks she finally knows how to kill him. The catch, of course, is that she might have to die too.

Check out the trailer below.

As we've come to expect from these sequels, the trailer is also full of various Easter eggs and nods to the franchise's past, from shots that mirror almost exactly things that happened in the original 1978 film to the re-appearance of the jack-o-lantern Laurie and Tommy Doyle carved on Halloween night to, of course, the re-emergence of the Myers house itself and that instantly recognizable front porch. From the trailer, at least, it looks like Laurie is haunting that house, which is now the site of her own daughter's death, just as much as Michael ever did, giving us still more echoes of what came before.

What's even more interesting, though, is how much this trailer drives home the idea that Michael and Laurie are inextricably linked by some force that's beyond both of them. The new films, remember, dropped all of the sequel continuity in favor of a 40-years-later direct sequel to the original movie, which means all the previous connections between the two characters has been erased. When Halloween 2018 arrived, Laurie was just a survivor of a madman's rampage, connected to Michael by her trauma, but not by blood or anything supernatural. Now, it seems some form of connection beyond that initial trauma has possibly been revived. Are Michael and Laurie bound by fate in a way that means she is the key to his death? That could just be her theory, but it's definitely something to watch for as the film arrives.

Halloween Ends lands Oct. 14 in theaters and streaming on Peacock.