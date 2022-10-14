'Halloween Ends' star Kyle Richards actually got to act with Jamie Lee Curtis again

Kyle Richards, the actor who played the child Lindsey Wallace in 1978's Halloween and who reprised the role in Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends, looks back at four decades of scares.

Halloween Ends, David Gordon Green’s final movie in his Halloween trilogy, will be the last time we’ll see Jamie Lee Curtis playing Laurie Strode, a role she has played for over 40 years. But, Laurie isn’t the only character who survived the original 1978 movie. The girl Laurie was babysitting, Lindsey, survived as well. Lindsey — played then and now by Kyle Richards — came back in Green’s second film, Halloween Kills, and she’s also in Halloween Ends.

SYFY WIRE had the chance to talk to Richards about what it was like being on set with Curtis once again, how her character’s changed since we saw her four years ago in Kills, and what memento she brought home with her from set.

A still image from Halloween Ends (2022) Photo: Ryan Green/Universal Pictures

“Halloween Ends is really is about supporting Jamie in her last movie,” Richards told SYFY WIRE. “It’s also Lindsey supporting Laurie — she's lost her daughter in the movie and Lindsey wants to be there for her and her granddaughter.”

Laurie and Lindsey have gotten closer in the four-year time jump, which isn't surprising given all those two characters have been through. As Richards said, Laurie's daughter Karen (Judy Greer) was killed in the previous film. Both of them have had to deal with the trauma from that fateful Halloween night in 2018. In Lindsey’s case, we’ve already seen that she’s gotten into Tarot to help her cope.

“I was taught how to do them properly,” Richards said about dealing the Tarot cards. “I didn't think I could pull it off so they had someone teach me on the set … you have to shuffle them a certain way.”

Richards as Lindsey got the Tarot moves down, and — for Richard’s character — the cards helped her deal with her trauma. “I think for someone who likes to go to psychics or look at Tarot, they're looking for answers,” Richards explained. “She’s also someone who doesn't like to spend a lot of time with a lot of people, except for the people she feels safe with, which is not a lot of people.”

Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie in Halloween Ends (2022) Photo: Halloween Ends - The Final Trailer / Universal Pictures YouTube

Two of those people, however, are Laurie and Laurie’s granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak). “As my character, I want to be there to be more nurturing to them, because I felt like they're the ones who needed that right now,” said Richards about how her character felt about Laurie and Allyson. “That's why I took more of a maternal approach with Allyson.”

And while her time on screen was short in Ends, Richards was thankful she got to act against Curtis for the first time in 40 years. “It felt really great to be there with Jamie, finally, because we didn't have a scene together in Halloween Kills,” she said.

When she left the set, she got her director’s chair with Lindsey’s name on it as a memento. Richards said she was sad to see the Halloween saga (this iteration, at least) end.

Fans can now watch Halloween Ends and will have their own feelings about the end of this Halloween era. And Richards thinks that the fans will leave the theater "feeling very satisfied and excited.”

“I know they've looked forward to this moment and I know a lot of fans don't want it to end,” she said. “But if it has to, I think you're going to be very happy. I think the story is great. The characters are great. And I just think they're going to love it and horror fans are going to go crazy. I jumped out of my seat probably five times watching this movie. I just think they're going to love it.”

Halloween Ends is now in theaters and streaming on Peacock.