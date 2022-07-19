It's Laurie Strode vs. Michael Myers in a final, brutal standoff in first trailer for 'Halloween Ends'

Michael Myers returns — and discovers the murderous potential of a garbage disposal — in the official trailer for the upcoming Halloween Ends.

While it doesn't give up many plot details, the long-awaited footage does carry the tantalizing promise of an epic conclusion to the 44-year saga of Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and her mission to destroy The Shape (James Jude Courtney carrying on the stoic mantle from Nick Castle) and his insatiable lust for violence. The longtime enemies have never been more brutal than they are here, engaging in one last bloody game of cat and mouse — and "only one of them will survive," reads the cryptic synopsis.

Set four years after the events of Halloween Kills, the third chapter in this rebooted timeline picks up with Laurie living with her granddaughter, Allyson (Andi Matichak), and focusing on her memoir. Following decades of unresolved emotional trauma rooted in 1978, the babysitter-turned-badass has finally started to embrace the upside of life.

However, she's forced to spring back into action when a young man named Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell) is accused of murdering a boy he was babysitting. As per usual, all hell breaks loose in the town of Haddonfield as Laurie reckons with the physical embodiment of evil once and for all. Never one to back down from a fight with her jumpsuit-wearing arch-nemesis, the slasher genre's original final girl taunts Mr. Myers with a dauntless whisper of "Come and get me, motherf—er."

Watch the trailer now:

Will Patton and Kyle Richards will reprise their roles of Officer Frank Hawkins and Lindsey Wallace, respectively.

David Gordon Green returns to direct, working off a screenplay he co-wrote with Danny McBride, Paul Brad Logan (Manglehorn), and Chris Bernier (The Driver series). Gordon Green and McBride also serve as executive producers alongside Curtis, John Carpenter, Ryan Freimann, Ryan Turek, Andrew Golov, Thom Zadra, and Christopher H. Warner.

"Well, it's Halloween, and it ends," Carpenter — who also helped score the project with his son and godson — teased during a recent phone conversation with SYFY WIRE. "You'll see it's a departure from the others. It’s interesting. Dave is a really good director. I love working with him."

The film is produced by by Malek Akkad, Jason Blum, and Bill Block.

Halloween Ends arrives on the big screen Friday, Oct. 14 via Universal Pictures, Miramax, and Blumhouse (in association with Rough House Pictures).