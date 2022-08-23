'Halloween Ends' will stab its way into theaters & same-day streaming on Peacock this October

If you're looking forward to seeing Halloween Ends, but aren't quite ready to brave theaters again, we have some good news. Like its predecessor, Halloween Kills, the upcoming film will hit the big screen and Peacock on the same day — Friday, Oct. 14.

Jamie Lee Curtis, who returns to play Laurie Strode, made the announcement in a special message to fans, in which she also bids farewell to the iconic final girl role that made her a star over 40 years ago. The video closes out with an appearance from the kitchen knife-wielding maniac himself, Michael Myers.

"I'm very proud of our final film ... and how it brings this saga to a fitting conclusion," says the actress. "And I cannot wait for people to have the chance to see it. Last year, when we put out Halloween Kills, we were in the thick of the COVID crisis, so we made that movie available in theaters and in homes at the same time. But we discovered that there are people who want to go to the theater and scream their guts out...and other people who want to stay at home and scream their guts out. What we knew is that people watched and we got great results — both at the box office and from streaming. This year, we want to make sure that as many people as possible can see Halloween Ends before Halloween, so we decided to give that same gift to the fans again!"

Check out the full announcement below:

Returning director David Gordon Green co-wrote Ends with Danny McBride, Paul Brad Logan, and Chris Bernier. The film picks up four years after the events of Kills, which closed out with the murder of Karen Strode (Judy Greer). Now living with her granddaughter, Allyson (Andi Matichak), Laurie is working on her memoirs and attempting to let go of a traumatic past that comes rushing back in when a local teen by the name of Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell) finds himself accused of murdering the boy he was babysitting. The ensuing fallout sets Laurie down a path leading to one final standoff with The Shape (James Jude Courtney).

"It has been the honor of my life to play Laurie Strode and no matter how you watch this final chapter, I hope you'll get people together and scream and cheer and hold your breath 'till the end," Curtis concludes in the video. "Because we created this for you and I thank you for your years of support and how much you care about this story and me, your final girl. So, I'll see you soon, stay safe, and happy Halloween, everyone..."

Will Patton (Officer Frank Hawkins) and Kyle Richards (Lindsey Wallace) return to play their characters from the previous two installments.

Curtis is an executive producer on Halloween Ends alongside Gordon Green, McBride, John Carpenter (he's also composing the music), Ryan Freimann, Ryan Turek, Andrew Golov, Thom Zadra, and Christopher H. Warner. Jason Blum, Malek Akkad, and Bill Block are producers.

Michael Myers returns home one last time Friday, Oct. 14, in theaters and on Peacock.