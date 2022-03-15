It's confirmed: The future world of 'Halo' includes a 500-year-old Chevy Tahoe

The first trailer for Paramount+'s Halo confounded fans with a shot of GMT800 Chevy Tahoe.

Paramount+ released a second trailer for the hotly anticipated Halo television series yesterday, but the internet is still abuzz about a scene from the show’s first official trailer, which first aired in January during the Superbowl.

That trailer had a lot in it, but many were surprised to see that one quick shot had an image of GMT800 Chevy Tahoe, a truck that was manufactured in the early 2000s, and appears to be in pretty good condition on the show, which takes place around 500 years in our future.

Missed the Chevy Tahoe in your first viewing of the first Halo trailer? You can see it in a screenshot below:

Photo: Halo The Series (2022) | Official Trailer | Paramount+ You Tube

It turns out that the Tahoe wasn't just a much larger version of the accidental Starbucks cup on Game of Thrones.

In a recent interview with Polygon, showrunner Steven Kane said the truck is there for a reason. “It’s both frightening and exhilarating to know people care that much,” he said.

Kiki Wolfkill, the studio head of 343 Industries, the development company behind the show, went on to emphasize that everything we see on screen is there for a purpose. “For people who haven’t spent time in the game industry, there’s no such thing as too fast a shot to notice something,” she said. “We have to assume every single frame will be examined.”

The presence of the Chevy Tahoe also hints that the series will veer away from the Xbox video game franchise on which the show is based. “What people see will be different from what they’ve expected,” added director Otto Bathurst. “And hopefully a strong percentage [of fans] will be pleased with it. But listen, I’m sure it’s going to ruffle some feathers.”

You can decide if your feathers are ruffled when the first season of Halo premieres on Paramount+ on March 24, 2022.