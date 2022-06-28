‘Harley Quinn’ Season 3 trailer has some superhero sex and a James Gunn cameo

Sure there’s a superhero movie coming out next month that’s about “love and thunder,” but the third season of HBO Max’s animated Harley Quinn series is about explicit, sexual love, graphic violence, and a Batman villain getting up close and personal with director James Gunn. The trailer for the new season is here, and it is a hoot.

(No, really, it’s a hoot. The Court of Owls, a shadowy group of Batman bad guys, are in it, and apparently ready to have an orgy.)

Check out the new trailer below:

The trailer, which hit the web on Tuesday, appears to pick up shortly after the events of the Season 2 finale, which saw Harley (Kaley Cuoco) and her best friend-turned-girlfriend Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) seemingly headed towards a happily ever after ending — or at least what passes for it when you’re a pair of supervillains. However, that doesn’t last too long, as the trailer kicks off with a kidnapped Amanda Waller, and it only escalates from there.

Clayface (Alan Tudyk of Resident Alien fame) and King Shark (Ron Funches) make their return, and The Suicide Squad director Gunn cameos as himself. Batman and Catwoman appear as well, and they seem to be having, uh, a good time. Series co-creator Justin Halpern said last year that DC Entertainment forbade them from going through with a planned joke where Batman and Catwoman would have oral sex in the third season, but it appears that they changed somebody’s mind because they’re certainly doin’ the deed in the new trailer.

If the trailer is showing off this much insanity, we can only wonder what shocks and surprises lie in store for the full season.

The first three episodes of Harley Quinn Season 3 will hit HBO Max on July 28. New episodes will stream each following week through Sept. 15.

Looking for some more crazy fun before the premiere? Resident Alien is streaming now streaming on Peacock, and it returns to SYFY this fall with new episodes.