'Home Economics': Former Venom star Topher Grace references 'Spider-Man' in premiere clip

It seems that Topher Grace still hasn't forgiven Peter Parker for getting him fired as a photojournalist from the Daily Bugle.

Don't believe us? Just watch an exclusive clip from tonight's Season 3 premiere of Home Economics, which takes place against the backdrop of the Happiest Place on Earth, aka Disneyland. Tom (Grace) and Connor (Jimmy Tatro) enjoy a lovely day at the Mouse House theme park with corn dogs, caramel apples, and costumed characters. But when it comes time to snap a photograph with the friendly neighborhood wall-crawler, Tom turns down the opportunity, stating that he's "not a fan." Well-played, ABC. Well played.

Watch the exclusive sneak peek below:

Grace played Eddie Brock/Venom in the third and final chapter of Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy — and it's really cool to see that he's not above poking fun at the role. In the run-up to the big screen release of No Way Home last year, the actor joked about his rumored involvement on Reddit, detailing a fictional throw down between himself and Tom Hardy (who currently occupies the character of Eddie and his Symbiote pal).

"Physically, it was so hard. I had to work for nine months," Grace told IMDb of his preparation to play the iconic villain conceived by Todd McFarlane. "I don't think people understand how much the actors are doing. Because you think, 'Oh, it's all magical, CGI stuff' ... When there's a whole football field-sized green screen, you can get lost in this world and then you have to imagine what you're acting off of. It's difficult. It's so much easier to talk to someone and act off of them."

Co-created by the duo of Michael Colton and John Aboud, Home Economics "takes a look at the heartwarming, yet awkward relationship among three adult siblings: one in the 1 percent, one middle-class and one barely holding on," reads the official synopsis. "This season, the family dynamics are even more complicated now that Connor owns Tom’s publishing company, Sarah and Denise have to move into Connor’s house and a family secret is blown wide open."

Caitlin McGee (Sarah), Karla Souza (Marina), Sasheer Zamata (Denise), Shiloh Bearman (Gretchen), Jordyn Curet (Shamiah), Chloe Jo Rountree (Camila), JeCobi Swain (Kelvin), and Lidia Porto (Lupe) round out the cast. Colton and Aboud serve as executive producers with Grace, Jason Wang, Eric and Kim Tannenbaum, Tucker Cawley, Julieanne Smolinski, and Victor Nelli.

Season 3 of Home Economics ("Mickey Ears, $19.99") premieres on ABC tonight at 9:30 p.m. Eastern.

Looking for more of Topher Grace's comedy chops? All eight seasons of That '70s Show are now streaming on Peacock.