Kathryn Newton Turns Cole Sprouse into a Zombie Boyfriend in First Lisa Frankenstein Trailer

Just in time for Valentine's Day, watch a young woman fall in love with a boy of her own creation.

We've seen a lot of riffs on the Frankenstein story lately, from The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster to the upcoming Poor Things. Now, writer Diablo Cody and director Zelda Williams (daughter of legendary actor and comedian Robin Williams) are giving us yet another reason to revisit Mary Shelley's classic novel, with a horror-comedy twist.

Starring Kathryn Newton (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania) and Cole Sprouse (Riverdale), Lisa Frankenstein takes us back to the days of hairspray and leg warmers (aka Lisa Frank times... get it?) to tell the story of a teen girl (Newton) who's just a little weird. She doesn't fit in, she's going through what the adults around her hope is a "goth phase," but at least she's got a boyfriend. He's handsome, he's a good listener... and he's also a corpse (Sprouse). Thankfully, there are ways around that, as we'll soon see in the film's wonderfully macabre teaser trailer.

Check out the trailer below, and get ready for girl-meets-boy, girl-reanimates-boy, girl-and-boy-go-on-a-rampage fun.

Watch the first Lisa Frankenstein trailer starring Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse

Right away, you can feel the kind of vibe this movie's trying to bring to the table, right? Williams, in her feature directorial debut, is diving headfirst into a certain kind of throwback movie that brings the nostalgia, but also leans hard into the sense that the film's two leads don't quite fit into this bright, strange world.

Then there's Cody's script, which marks her first trip back into the horror-comedy space since the beloved Jennifer's Body well over a decade ago. Newton and Sprouse also bring lots of appeal to the table, especially for fans of darker stories. Newton is fantastic in the horror-comedy slasher Freaky, while Sprouse has been spinning campy genre gold for years over on Riverdale.

In other words, all of the ingredients are here for a great time at the movies this February, when Lisa Frankenstein finally shambles into theaters. If you love romance with a little darkness mixed in, you won't want to miss this one.

Lisa Frankenstein hits theaters February 9, 2024.