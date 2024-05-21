How (and Where) to Watch the Jurassic Park & World Movies in Order

For 65 million and 31 years (give or take), the Jurassic franchise has thrived like a newly-resurrected T. rex let loose in a dinosaur-themed amusement park. The hallowed film series kicked off by director Steven Spielberg all the way back in 1993 is just one of those cinematic juggernauts audiences can't get enough of.

And for good reason! The concept of arrogant humans regularly underestimating their supposed dominance over the awesome power of the natural world (in this case, nature takes the form of genetically-enhanced murder-lizards) will never not be entertaining to watch on the biggest screen possible. Then there's the matter of John Williams' iconic theme, which still hasn't lost its ability to inspire excitement and awe in every last one of us. If you're new to the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World films, or just need a quick refresher, SYFY WIRE has you covered with a breezy rundown of how to watch the six-movie saga in the proper order.

Jurassic Park & Jurassic World Movies in Order of Release

Jurassic Park (1993)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

Jurassic World (2015)

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)

Jurassic World Dominion (2022)

Jurassic World 4 (July 2, 2025)

Jurassic Park & Jurassic World Movies in Chronological Order

Where to Watch Jurassic Park (1993)

Currently streaming on Peacock, Jurassic Park is the Steven Spielberg blockbuster that ushered in a multi-billion dollar franchise and a new era of visual effects. Adapted from Michael Crichton's seminal sci-fi novel of the same name, the film takes place on a tropical island where bubbly billionaire John Hammond (Richard Attenborough) has done the impossible: brought dinosaurs back from extinction. His grand plans for opening a prehistoric theme park are dashed when the living attractions suddenly break free of their enclosures. There isn't much that dates the film, other than the hilariously antiquated computer system used to run the park itself.

Where to Watch The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

Currently streaming on Peacock, The Lost World takes place four years after the events of the original. Chaos-loving mathematician Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) takes center stage in the sequel, which was also adapted from a Crichton novel. This time around, the dino-based action moves from Isla Nublar over to Isla Sorna (aka Site B). This sister island is where Hammond's band of mad scientists actually cloned and grew their genetically-modified monsters before moving them over to the park proper.

Where to Watch Jurassic Park III (2001)

Currently streaming on Peacock, this was the first Jurassic title not to be directed by Spielberg (the reigns were handed over to Joe Johnston). The trilogy capper features the return of Sam Neill as fan favorite paleontologist, Dr. Alan Grant, who is tricked into visiting Site B by two desperate parents and must once again navigate a dangerous jungle full of bloodthirsty lizard monsters, the most fearsome of which is the dreaded Spinosaurus. Like The Lost World, Jurassic Park III takes place four years after its predecessor.

Where to Watch Jurassic World (2015)

Available to own from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, Jurassic World (directed and co-written by Colin Trevorrow) makes John Hammond's original dream a reality. More than two decades after the colossal failure of the original iteration of Jurassic Park, the Masrani Corporation somehow found a way to not only rebuild the operation, but also make it safe and profitable — at least for a little while. But in this strange future, the public is growing tired of the average dinosaur. Visitors are looking for the next big thing, which prompts Masrani scientists to whip up a special hybrid creature known as the Indominus Rex, a nasty hybrid of several nasty dinosaurs. As you probably guessed, this unspeakable abomination breaks free of its cage and wreaks all sorts of havoc throughout the island, resulting in the park's second closure.

Where to Watch Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)

Available to own from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, Fallen Kingdom returns the franchise to its horror roots. Written by Trevorrow and Derek Connolly and helmed by J.A. Bayona (A Monster Calls), the sequel finds Masrani executive turned dinosaur conservationist Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) and veteran dinosaur trainer Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) tasked with saving a number of animals from the ruins of Jurassic World before a once-dormant volcano erupts and destroys all of Isla Nublar. However, the rescue mission — funded by John Hammond's old business partner, Benjamin Lockwood (James Cromwell) — turns out to be a nefarious plot to traffic dinosaurs on the black market. And for good measure, we get another ill-advised custom job by way of the Indoraptor, which effectively turns the final act of the movie into a haunted house creature feature. By the time the credits roll, dinosaurs have been unleashed upon the world. There's no putting the genie back in the bottle, as evidenced by the short film Battle at Big Rock, set between Fallen Kingdom and Dominion.

Where to Watch Jurassic World Dominion (2022)

Available to own from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, Dominion is set four years after the events of Fallen Kingdom. As humanity continues to live side-by-side with dinosaurs, Biosyn (the shady company that hired Dennis Nedry to steal embryos from InGen in the original movie) launches a nefarious eco-conspiracy involving prehistoric locusts engineered by Dr. Henry Wu (BD Wong). Colin Trevorrow returned to direct the third chapter, which unites Owen and Claire with the original trio of Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), Alan Grant (Sam Neill), and Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern).

Where to Watch the Untitled New Jurassic World Film (July 2, 2025)

Nothing is currently known about the story for the next installment in the Jurassic World franchise. David Koepp (writer of Jurassic Park and The Lost World) is providing the script, with Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, The Creator) expected to direct. Steven Spielberg will, of course, serve as executive producer under his famed Amblin banner, while Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley do the same on behalf of Kennedy-Marshall. Jonathan Bailey (Wicked) and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (Goliath) have joined the cast so far. Production is expected to begin sometime this year at Sky Studios Elstree in the United Kingdom.

“I was about to take a break and I started writing my next idea for a film and this is the only movie that would make me drop everything like a stone and dive right in," Edwards told Collider earlier this year. "I love Jurassic Park. I think the first movie is a cinematic masterpiece…so this opportunity is like a dream to me. And to work with Frank Marshall and Universal and David Koepp, who's writing the script, I think they're all legends. So I'm just very excited."

Whatever it ends up being titled, Jurassic World 4 will receive a wide theatrical release next summer.