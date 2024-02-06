Life Finds a Way: Jurassic World Officially Set to Return With New Sequel in 2025

Some franchises just refuse to go extinct. Jurassic World is one of them.

Some franchises just refuse to go extinct. Jurassic World is one of them.

Official social media accounts for the series have announced that a brand-new chapter in the dino-centric saga is currently slated for a summer holiday release of July 2, 2025. No plot details are available this time and it's unknown if the likes of Chris Pratt (Owen Grady), Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing), Isabella Sermon (Maisie Lockwood), Sam Neill (Alan Grant), Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm), or BD Wong (Henry Wu) will reprise their established characters from previous outings. The studio has yet to officially announce any details on the creative team.

Universal Sets New Jurassic World Movie for July 2025 Release

What Will The New Jurassic World Movie Be About? It's a little too early to tell, but given the fact that humans and dinosaurs were still living side-by-side by the end of Jurassic World Dominion (now streaming on Peacock), Koepp already has a great place to start. "It’s the start of a new era," Marshall teased ahead of Dominion's theatrical debut. "The dinosaurs are now on the mainland amongst us, and they will be for quite some time, I hope."

If Mr. Koepp needs any more creative inspiration, SYFY WIRE has a few ideas about where the story could potentially go from here.

For More on Jurassic World:

Where is the Cast of Jurassic World Now? We're Assuming Blue is Still Doing Okay

The Dinosaurs Aren't the Real Bad Guys: The Worst Human Villains in the Jurassic Movies

Ranking the 30 Best Dinosaurs in the Jurassic Park Franchise

The prehistoric property, based on the two novels by Michael Crichton, returned to theaters in June 2015 with the release of Jurassic World. Directed and co-written by Colin Trevorrow, the soft reboot took place in a fully-functioning version of the dinosaur theme park once envisioned by late InGen founder, John Hammond. As expected, things go horribly wrong, allowing the genetically-engineered attractions to run wild and gobble up visitors throughout Isla Nublar. Jurassic World spawned a pair of sequels: 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (helmed by J.A. Bayona and also available to watch on Peacock at the moment), and 2022’s Dominion. Trevorrow returned to direct the latter, which saw the return of the original Jurassic Park trio. All three films in the trilogy grossed over $1 billion worldwide.

An animated DreamWorks television series, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (produced by Spielberg and Trevorrow), took place before, during, and in between the three movies. A follow-up show, Jurassic World: Chaos Theory, is expected to premiere sometime this year.

"A new dinosaur fan is born every day," Trevorrow said in late 2022, affirming that he'd love nothing more than for the series to continue beyond his trilogy. "Kids deserve these movies, and young filmmakers grow up on these stories — much like Peter Pan and The Wizard of Oz, and worlds we've returned to constantly."

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Jurassic World Dominion is currently streaming on Peacock alongside LEGO Jurassic Park: The Unofficial Retelling.The complete Jurassic Park/World saga is now available to own from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.