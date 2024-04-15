Save the Cheerleader, Save the World: How to Stream NBC's Heroes Series

There are always new shows to watch, but we also live in a time where shows that were beloved in the past are constantly being revisited and reappraised thanks to streaming services. There's a reason Suits became a massive hit over the last year all over again, and countless other shows that put together solid runs in their time are just waiting for the same treatment.

That brings us to Heroes, the superhero drama series created by Tim Kring which aired on NBC for four seasons in the late 2000s. If you were around at the time, you know that this show was huge in its prime, with catchphrases and characters popping up all across pop culture as viewers hung on every new reveal and twist in the show. And whether you've seen it all multiple times or you're a brand-new fan, Heroes is still out there, waiting to captivate all over again.

How to Stream Heroes Seasons 1-4? The four-season original run of NBC's acclaimed drama Heroes is streaming now on Peacock.

Featuring an ensemble cast that includes then-current and future stars like Hayden Panettiere, Zachary Quinto, Masi Oka, Milo Ventimiglia, Kristen Bell, and many more, Heroes emerged in 2006 as a show that was both rooted in classic comic book storytelling, and determined to surprise even the most seasoned superhero fans. The story begins as a group of seemingly unconnected people around the world begin to experience strange, superhuman abilities, and slowly emerge as superheroes in a world that needs them. It turns out these people aren't just special individually, but collectively, and they must work together to avert a coming global catastrophe.

The show's emphasis on its ensemble, its focus on slowly weaving together narrative threads, and its ability to work as a satisfyingly large-scale comic book story made Heroes a major hit for NBC upon its debut, with well over 10 million viewers watching each episode of the first two seasons. That success eventually tapered off, but not before Heroes made its mark in the age just before the shared comic book universe would explode onto the big screen.

So, how do you watch it now? All four seasons of the original Heroes run are streaming on Peacock, just waiting for you to binge the whole story. Peacock memberships start at $5.99 per month, and once you've you've signed up, you get access to hit movies, classic shows, and of course, as much Heroes as you like.