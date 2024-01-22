Night Swim Diving Onto Digital Platforms This Week To Watch at Home

Universal Pictures is celebrating summer a few months early with the digital debut of writer-director Bryce McGuire's unique horror film Night Swim. Starting Tuesday, January 23, audiences can dive into the new horror flick from the comfort of their own homes by renting and/or purchasing the title through platforms like Vudu and Apple TV.

Based on McGuire and Rod Blackhurst's 2014 short film of the same name, the movie revolves around a family terrorized by an evil swimming pool. Wyatt Russell (Monarch: Legacy of Monsters), Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin), Amélie Hoeferle (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes), and Gavin Warren (Fear the Walking Dead) co-star.

"Jaws looms very large over all of this so it was kind of asking ourselves, 'How do we make this contained body of water feel as expansive and as scary as what Jaws made the ocean feels like?'" McGuire explained during an interview with NBC Insider. "Obviously, in some ways, we have less tools to work with and less size. But in some ways you have more tools to work with. Like you don't have a drain flap to reach into, in Jaws. And we do. Or being beneath the diving board and hearing someone above you, and you can't see them, but you could feel the water dripping off. If you start to look closely, there's some gifts that the pool gives you."

How to Watch Night Swim Online Night Swim will be available to rent and/or purchase via digital platforms starting Tuesday, January 23, 2024. James Wan and Jason Blum, who recently combined their production banners (Atomic Monster and Blumhouse), produced the waterlogged feature. Michael Clear, Judson Scott, and Ryan Turek served as executive producers.

Is Night Swim Still Playing in Theaters? Yes, it is! Click here for tickets. To date, the film has grossed over $36 million at the worldwide box office. It is rated PG-13 for "terror, some violent content and language," according to FilmRatings.com.

When Will Night Swim be Streaming on Peacock? A Peacock streaming release date has not yet been announced for Night Swim​​, though horror fans can likely expect to see it swim onto the NBCUniversal streaming platform within the next few months.

