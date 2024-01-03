Jason Blum's Blumhouse and James Wan's Atomic Monster Merge to Create "Preeminent" Home for Horror

Back in the fall of 2022, we heard rumblings that Jason Blum's Blumhouse and James Wan's Atomic Monster could be merging their resources to make one big genre movie juggernaut. Now, it's finally happened.

Blum confirmed on social media earlier this week that the deal to join Blumhouse and Atomic Monster together is officially "done." To underscore just how big a deal this merger is for horror fans, he also dropped a reel showcasing the best of what both companies have done over the years, emphasizing that all of those ideas are now "under one roof."

Jason Blum's Blumhouse and James Wan's Atomic Monster Have Officially Merged

The deal is the culmination of months of discussions that we first heard about more than a year ago, when Blum and Wan went public with the idea to put the merger together. At the time, things remained in hypothetical territory, but both filmmakers –– at the time heading into the release of their collaborative effort, M3GAN –– were very into the idea.

“James is probably 70 to 80 percent artist and 30 to 20 percent business person, and I am the reverse,” Blum said at the time.

Wan added, “We really do complement each other, yin and yang, which is part of what makes this so exciting."

Though they first worked together back in the days of films like Insidious, Blum and Wan have spent much of the intervening years establishing themselves as horror forces independent of one another. Since founding Blumhouse, Blum has served as producer on some of the most successful and influential horror films of the 21st century so far, including Get Out, Sinister, Happy Death Day, and more. Meanwhile, Wan has built Atomic Monster into a genre brand as both director and producer, delivering modern classics like The Conjuring and recent hits like Malignant, while also devoting time to non-horror films like Aquaman.

The collaboration between Wan and Blum heated up again last year with the release of M3GAN, one of 2023's most successful horror films, and reports that the pair were working together on an adaptation of the popular video game Dead by Daylight. Now, they'll be joined on even more projects, allowing Blum to expand Blumhouse's output while Wan gets more resources to build out Atomic Monster projects. We can't wait to see what they do next, and we won't have to wait long.

The next major Blumhouse/Atomic Monster collaboration, Bryce McGuire's horror film Night Swim, opens Friday.