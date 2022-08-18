Will Heimdall return to the MCU? Idris Elba says there 'may be something cooking'

Does the all-seeing Heimdall, who made a surprise cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder, see a way to return once more?

You never leave before the credits are over. This is true of all kinds of genre movies and shows, but fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe know that it is a code to live by. There's always a mid-credit surprise, and usually another one at the end. Every now and then, both scenes are important. Such was the case with Thor: Love and Thunder. The mid-credits scene introduced a Ted Lasso star to the MCU, but the post-credits scene let fans reconnect with an old friend from the Thor movies. Though killed off at the very beginning of Avengers: Infinity War, Idris Elba's Heimdall returned. He ushered someone who was quite worthy into Valhalla.

It was satisfying for many reasons. For one, we love Heimdall. For another, we love Idris Elba. Love and Thunder was devoid of many characters who had appeared in every previous Thor movie, Loki and Odin included. Heimdall’s last-minute cameo gave us a nice connection to the three movies that came before.

Because we’re greedy and never content with what we’re given, we couldn’t help but wonder if this appearance was a moment of closure for the character, or if there was a chance that he could show up again. The movie introduced his offspring, so the House of Heimdall will live on. Still, might we dream of seeing more of the man himself?

SYFY WIRE asked Idris Elba this very question during a virtual interview for Elba’s new movie, Beast. In the film, out in theaters on Aug. 19, Elba plays a man who has to defend his daughters from a feral lion in the new movie. While discussing his beastly experience, we couldn’t help but ask him about Heimdall and whether or not this scene marked his farewell.

British actor Idris Elba attends the world premiere of "Beast" at the Museum of Modern Art on August 8, 2022 in New York City. Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

“Heimdall is a beloved character, I love playing him.” Elba told us. “There may be something cooking.”

A ray of Heimdall hope! Might Elba actually let us smell what he and the MCU are cooking? Heimdall himself might see all, but Elba himself probably only knows what Kevin Feige wants him to know.

“I don't know,” Elba added. “I would tell you if I did.” He then quickly added, “Well, probably not…”

Fair enough. In terms of how Heimdall would fare against the lion in Beast, Elba agreed that Heimdall would see the danger coming and decide not to get involved.

“He would be just like, oh, I'm not going to go there right now. I'll wait,” Elba said.

We’re content to know that something may be in the works, because we’re not ready to let go of Heimdall. If he returns with the MCU’s latest butt-kicking heroine in tow, so much the better. There’s plenty of time for Heimdall and the spirits of Valhalla to cook up a surprise that will fans out faster than a really pissed-off lion.

Beast hits cinemas on Aug. 19.