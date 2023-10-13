Adam (Anthony Mackie) and Jane (Zoë Chao) appear in If You Were The Last (2023).

Adam (Anthony Mackie) and Jane (Zoë Chao) appear in If You Were The Last (2023). Photo: Peacock

Surprise! Anthony Mackie Is Lost in Space in First Trailer for Peacock's New Sci-Fi Film

Was humanity justified in rescuing Matt Damon's Mark Watney in The Martian, or could they have used those resources to save more lives right here on Earth?

That's the central debate between two adrift astronauts in the teaser trailer for Peacock's surprise science fiction/comedy film — If You Were the Last. Hitting the NBCUniversal streaming service next Friday, October 20, the genre project stars Anthony Mackie (in his second collaboration with Peacock after Twisted Metal) and Zoë Chao (The Afterparty) as Adam and Jane, a pair of NASA space-farers hopelessly marooned between Jupiter and Saturn after their ship breaks down.

"Finding ways to pass the time as they become certain that no one is coming to save them, they argue over what to do," reads the official synopsis. "One day, Adam poses that maybe they should sleep together; Jane laughs the idea off, but it prompts a flirty debate about whether they’re better off spending their remaining days as friends or something more."

Watch the trailer for Peacock's If You Were the Last starring Anthony Mackie

Written by Angela Bourassa (Black Bags) and directed by Kristian Mercado (Aida Rodriguez: Fighting Words), the movie also stars Natalie Morales (Parks and Recreation) and Geoff Stults (Cowboy Bebop).

"I like the idea of making movies that are colorful," Mercado told Alternative Press following the film's world premiere at SXSW back in March. "When I was making the film, I really always centered it around the emotion I got from the script. I wanted to push that warmth. I wanted to make a film that felt like you’re always really engaged, and the visual engagement was helping me feel something about the story."

Andrew Miano, Dan Balgoyen, Britta Rowings, Dennis Masel, Gabrielle Nadig, Jessamine Burgum, Kara Durrett, Jon Levin, and Sean Woods are producers. Harrison Huffman, Will Greenfield, Angela Bourassa, Chris Weitz, and Paul Weitz serve as executive producers.

Adam (Anthony Mackie) and Jane (Zoë Chao) appear on the poster of If You Were The Last (2023). Photo: Peacock

If You Were the Last, which clocks in at 92 minutes, exclusively lands on Peacock next Friday, October 20. The title currently holds a fresh score of 88% on Rotten Tomatoes.

"The sci-fi romance gets creative with its space aesthetic and its relationship dynamics, delivering a thoughtful, tender, and humorous romance filled with great banter and fabulous chemistry from the film’s leads," wrote ScreenRant in its review.

Tthe film’s sincerity and heart prove it is the latest, and one of the greatest, in the overarching canon of emotionally-driven science fiction," added Inverse.

