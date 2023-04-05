What's after 'Mario'? Illumination reveals first look at high-flying animated adventure 'Migration'

You may never look at foie gras the same way again after feasting (hmmm...maybe "feasting" isn't the best word choice) your eyes on the adorable ducks in the teaser footage devoted to Illumination Entertainment's upcoming animated adventure flick — Migration. This first look was released alongside theatrical screenings of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which opened to the public today.

Opening in theaters everywhere this December, the film centers around "a family of ducks who convince their overprotective father to go on the vacation of a lifetime as they attempt to migrate from New England, through New York City, and ultimately down to the Bahamas," reads the official synopsis.

RELATED: Chris Pratt, Seth Rogen & more 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' stars face off in 'Mario Kart'

Based on the brief footage below, it sounds like Kumail Nanjiani (Eternals) is voicing the apprehensive patriarch of the web-footed flock. With that said, the complete voice cast has yet to be announced, though we do know for certain that Anne Tenney (Back to the Rafters) is counted among the ensemble.

Watch the teaser trailer for Illumination's Migration below:

The project was written by Mike White (creator of Emmy darling The White Lotus), directed Benjamin Renner (co-director of the Oscar-nominated short Ernest & Celestine) and produced by CEO Chris Meledandri (founder and CEO and Illumination).

“The film is very beautiful and has a painterly quality that is quite different from anything we’ve done at Illumination,” Meledandri said during an interview with Variety. "The story is told with humor and heart. It’s a remarkably human story with characters who are very relatable and end up wrestling with issues that we all understand, even though they are ducks. And their qualities as ducks are incredibly well executed, from the smallest detail on a feather to their movements and their flight. So it’s a movie that transports you into this world up in the sky, but at the same time it’s very true to who we are.”

Migration officially heads for warmer climate Friday, Dec. 22. Originally slated to open on June 30 of this year, it was pushed several months to avoid competition with Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

The most recent offering from Illumination — The Super Mario Bros. Movie — is now playing in theaters everywhere. Tickets are on sale here!

Want more Illumination goodness in your life? Despicable Me and Despicable Me 2 are now streaming on Peacock.