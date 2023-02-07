Mike Judge's new Peacock stop-motion comedy fills out voice cast with 'Percy Jackson,' 'Succession' alums

NPR, puppets and stop-motion comedy. What's not to like about this?

In the Know, a forthcoming adult stop-motion animated comedy series on Peacock, has officially announced its voice cast.

Caitlin Reilly (Loot, Hacks), Charlie Bushnell (Percy Jackson and The Olympians), J. Smith-Cameron (Succession), and Carl Tart (Grand Crew) have all boarded the show, which centers around Lauren Caspian, the third most popular host at NPR, who just so happens to be a puppet conducting interviews with human guests. All of his co-workers are also puppets. Caspian will be voiced by Zach Woods (The Office, Silicon Valley), who co-created the project alongside Mike Judge (Beavis and Butt-Head) and Brandon Gardner (Grand Crew).

RELATED: More 'Poker Face' from Rian Johnson? Peacock teases 'good news' for Season 2 of hit mystery series

Reilly will voice Fabian, a researcher and fact-checker. Bushnell, meanwhile, is stepping into the role of Chase, a college intern. Smith-Cameron has been tapped to play Barb, a co-executive producer of the titular radio program. Tart will tackle the part of sound engineer Carl, while Judge lends his pipes to culture critic Sandy.

(top-bottom, l-r) J Smith-Cameron, Charlie Bushnell, Carl Tart; Caitlin Reilly Photo: Stephanie Diani; Ema Mead; NBC; Sela Shiloni

“In the Know will capture the conversations so many of us have in our daily lives in a heightened, hilarious way,” Lisa Katz, President Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in late 2022 when In the Know landed a straight-to-series order. “We’re excited to be working with the very best in the business in Mike, Greg, Zach and Brandon, and our partners at Universal Television.”

Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television, said, "We’re thrilled to be working on this unique and inventive series with such an accomplished team and can’t wait for audiences to be In the Know."

Woods, Judge, and Gardner are executive producers alongside Greg Daniels (creator of Netflix's Space Force and the American version of The Office), Dustin Davis, Alexander Bulkley and Corey Campodonico. Bandera Entertainment, the animation-oriented production banner launched by Judge and Daniels last year, co-produces with Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group).

“Mostly what Bandera is doing is trying to get us in more of a supervisory role; that’s what we’ve been really concentrating on: using our taste and the people we’ve worked with and trying to help other people achieve their visions that we think are cool,” Daniels explained to The Hollywood Reporter in early 2022.

Peacock has yet to announce a premiere date for In the Know, which marks the streamer's first adult animated comedy series.

Looking for more Peacock Originals in the meantime? The first five episodes of Poker Face are now streaming.