Harrison Ford returns in first whip-cracking trailer for 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'

At long last, the fifth and probably final Indiana Jones film is in our sights. In just a few months Harrison Ford, producer Steven Spielberg, and new Indy director James Mangold will give us the next great adventurer in the life of our favorite archeologist, and now we finally have an official trailer to prove it.

Late Thursday, Disney and Lucasfilm released the long-awaited official trailer for the fifth Indy film, along with an enigmatic official title: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. We don't yet know what the dial is, what it's connected to, or what it's meant to achieve for anyone who holds it, but we do get a few glimpses of the McGuffin peppered throughout the first teaser footage if you're willing to stop and take a closer look. What we do know is that Professor Jones needs to get it before a group of "ex"-Nazis (led by Mads Mikkelsen's Voller) do.

Beyond that, the trailer opens with a loving look back at Indy's life as an explorer and adventurer, with nods to virtually every major adventure so far interspersed with new footage, including a reunion with Sallah (John Rhys-Davies) and the beginnings of a new treasure hunt with Indy's goddaughter, Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), daughter of Indy's friend Marcus Brody. Along the way, we see the whole Space Race setting play out in dramatic fashion, complete with a ticker tape parade in New York City, a horse vs. car vs. motorcycle chase, a train-top battle (because James Mangold loves a train-top battle), and so much more.

Check out the trailer in all its glory below:

Boyd Holbrook (Logan), Antonio Banderas (Uncharted), Shaunette Renee Wilson (Black Panther), Thomas Kretschmann (King Kong), and Toby Jones (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) round out the principal cast for Jones' latest globe-trotting adventure.

In development virtually since Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was released back in 2008, Dial of Destiny has gone through many different permutations before finally reaching its final form under Mangold's direction, with Ford back in the fedora and Spielberg joining as an executive producer. Now, it's finally, truly almost here, and it looks like it's going to be one of 2023's most emotional movie rides.

George Lucas, who helped birth the franchise alongside Spielberg, returns as an executive producer. Kathleen Kennedy (current head of Lucasfilm), Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel serve as producers. And, of course, it wouldn't really be a true Indiana Jones joint without an original score from the legendary John Williams.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny hits theaters June 30.

Courtesy of Lucasfilm/Disney

