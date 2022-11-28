James Gunn drops full ‘Guardians’ holiday mixtape - including ‘I Don’t Know What Christmas Is’

The Old 97’s in Marvel Studios' The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, exclusively on Disney+.

The Old 97’s in Marvel Studios' The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, exclusively on Disney+. Photo: Jessica Miglio/Marvel Studios

If you’re looking for a Marvel-tinged soundtrack to get you through the holidays, James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special landed on Disney+ just in time. But if you just want to rock the tunes without rewatching the special, we gotcha covered.

As has been tradition around his major projects, James Gunn has dropped the Spotify playlist for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, including breakout original tune “I Don’t Know What Christmas Is (But Christmastime Is Here),” played by the Old 97’s. The playlist also includes “Here It Is Christmastime,” performed by the MCU’s Kevin Bacon and the Old 97’s. Both tunes feature quite prominently in Christmastime at the deep space outpost Knowhere in the special, which threads the needle between wacky side mission and full-on Christmas musical.

Check it out below:

The mixtape is rounded out with some excellent indie and alt-rock Christmas covers and performances, including Julian Casablancas’ “Christmas Treat,” The Smashing Pumpkins’ “Christmastime,” Fountain of Wayne’s “I Want An Alien For Christmas,” and “Is This Christmas?” By The Wombats. Seriously, this being a James Gunn joint, it’s a great soundtrack just for general rock ’n roll holiday merriment.

The special itself is streaming now coming off some rave reviews from critics, and also helps do a bit of establishing work ahead of Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (in case you’re just a general MCU fan looking for an excuse to tune in). The only thing we would’ve liked to see? A bit more Santa Claus. Just sayin’.

If you’re looking for more Christmas fare, check out the Hallmark Channel hub streaming now on Peacock.