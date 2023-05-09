James Gunn Reveals Bupkis Star Pete Davidson's Secret Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Cameo

Pete Davidson popped up in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3...if you know where to look.

Guardians of the Galaxy movies are a hotbed of cameo appearances, from Seth Green turning up to voice Howard the Duck to Michelle Yeoh and Miley Cyrus arriving in time for the end of Vol. 2. It's no surprise, then, that a few more major cameos were slipped into Vol. 3 of the Guardians trilogy, but even if you know to expect them, there are some you might have missed, including Saturday Night Live and Bupkis star Pete Davidson.

Yes, Davidson, who first worked with Guardians writer/director James Gunn on The Suicide Squad, is in Vol. 3, alongside other famous cameo faces like Nathan Fillion (a mainstay for Gunn's work, and the voice of a beloved squid on SYFY's Resident Alien) and voices like Troma legend Lloyd Kaufman and the great Judy Greer.

In a tweet responding to a fan's cameo question this week, Gunn revealed that Davidson not only voiced a character in the film, but even showed up to the Vol. 3 set to play the alien creature known as Phlektik in person. You can check out the images below for a reminder of who Phlektik is (one of the High Evolutionary's henchmen), and some sweet photos of Davidson hanging around the set.

I voiced the beautiful Lambshank. I don't want to show her here because she's too gorgeous & I don't want folks to feel bad about themselves in comparison. And my friend Pete not only voiced but actually came to visit us in Atlanta for a day and played Phlektik on set. https://t.co/tyVPU7GsZg pic.twitter.com/2cKamjHqxS — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 7, 2023

So there you have it. Pete Davidson is now a proud member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, placing him in the select number of actors who've landed roles in both DC Comics and Marvel Comics properties over the years. Sure, Phlektik's not exactly a character who's going to be making a ton of future appearances (that we know of), but it's still nice for Davidson to be able to look back on his small contribution to Gunn's final Guardians film.

Now that you know where to find Davidson in Guardians, you can find even more of him over on Peacock, where his new semi-autobiographical comedy series Bupkis just premiered. Stream it now.