James Gunn sounds off on DC overhaul: 'We know we are not going to make every single person happy'

Following The Hollywood Reporter's article about a major overhaul at DC, James Gunn took to social media in an effort to set the record straight. "Some of it is true, some of it is half-true, some of it is not true, and some of it we haven’t decided yet — whether it’s true or not," the filmmaker tweeted Thursday, referring to the claims that he and co-chief, Peter Safran, are looking to definitively close the book on the rocky era of Warner Bros.-produced comic book films that began nearly a decade ago with Zack Snyder's Man of Steel.

"Although this first month at DC has been fruitful, building the next ten years of story takes time and we’re still just beginning," Gunn continued in his multi-tweet post. "Peter and I chose to helm DC Studios knowing we were coming into a fractious environment, both in the stories being told and in the audience itself — and there would be an unavoidable transitional period as we moved into telling a cohesive story across film, TV, animation, and gaming. But, in the end, the drawbacks of that transitional period were dwarfed by the creative possibilities and the opportunity to build upon what has worked in DC so far and to help rectify what has not."

Per THR, the studio essentially wants to wipe the slate clean and has decided not to move forward with subsequent projects centered around Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill's Superman, Jason Momoa's Aquaman, or Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam.

If true, then one can probably assume that the days are also numbered for Zachary Levi's Shazam! and Ezra Miller's Flash. The endgame, of course, is clear: emulate the wildly successful formula employed by Marvel Studios since 2008. An open playing field, cleared of disappointing box office debris and audience expectations, is more conducive to birthing a tight-knit cinematic universe.

"We know we are not going to make every single person happy every step of the way, but we can promise everything we do is done in the service of the STORY and in the service of the DC CHARACTERS we know you cherish and we have cherished our whole lives," Gunn explained. "As for more answers about the future of the DCU, I will sadly have to ask you to wait. We are giving these characters and the stories the time and attention they deserve — and we ourselves still have a lot more questions to ask and answer."

Looking for more blockbuster cinema? Jurassic World Dominion, Nope, and Halloween Kills are now streaming on Peacock.