All the sci-fi streaming in January 2023: ‘The Last of Us’, ‘The Bad Batch’, ‘Poker Face’, ‘Wolf Pack’ & more

Wolf Pack; Star Wars: The Bad Batch; Poker Face; The Last of Us Photo: Wolf Pack | Teaser Trailer (NYCC 2022) | Paramount+ YouTube; Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 | Team | Disney+ YouTube; Poker Face Trailer #1 (2022)/Rotten Tomatoes Trailers YouTube; The Last of Us | Official Teaser | HBO Max YouTube

If you’re already looking for convenient excuses to justify the inevitable backslide on that long list of well-intentioned New Year’s resolutions, then look no further than the nearest small screen. The flip of the calendar means January’s the month to ring in a slew of big sci-fi and horror premieres, plus long-awaited new seasons of familiar faves.

With the clock ticking ever closer to The Mandalorian’s Season 3 return this March, Disney+ is getting back in the Star Wars swing of things with the Season 2 premiere of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, which arrives super-soon on Jan. 4. Coming days later to Netflix is Christian Bale on the case of an 1800s murder mystery in the Jan. 6 premiere of The Pale Blue Eye, while Apple TV+ returns M. NIght Shyamalan’s Servant for its fourth and final season on Jan. 13.

In the middle of it all are Joel and Ellie, the unlikely duo of danger-defying survivors who brave virus-plagued mutants for a post-apocalyptic cross-country trek in HBO’s series adaptation of The Last of Us. Starring Game of Thrones’ Bella Ramsey and The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal, the PlayStation game-inspired series comes from Emmy-winning Chernobyl director Craig Mazin and Naughty Dog studio co-chief Neil Druckmann, and launches starting Jan. 15.

The back half of January belongs to Peacock and Paramount+, thanks to brand-new debuts from a pair of genre giants. Rian Johnson launches a season-long whodunnit at Peacock with the Jan. 26 premiere of Poker Face, while Sarah Michelle Gellar takes point at Paramount+ in Wolf Pack, an all-new supernatural series that we swear shares no story DNA at all with Teen Wolf: The Movie, the streamer’s other lupine debut. Related or not (and they’re totally not!), both Wolf Pack and Teen Wolf movie come howling to Paramount+ beginning Jan. 26.

Highlights

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Disney+): Lucasfilm Animation ramps up the action once more with the second season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, the Dave Filoni-created series that follows the adventures of Jango Fett clone Omega (Michelle Ang) and the mutated mercs of Clone Force 99. The new 16-episode season kicks into hyperdrive starting Jan. 4 at Disney+.

Koala Man (Hulu): An adult animated series set in the land down under, Koala Man features creator Michael Cusack as the show's titular star alongside guest voice acting turns from Hugh Jackman and Hugo Weaving. Cusack’s family leader leads a sorta-kinda double life as a low-key community hero who's determined to take a bite out of the local crime scene…one petty offender at a time. Koala Man launches Jan. 9 as a Hulu original series.

Vikings: Valhalla (Netflix): There’s already a third season in the works, which means getting invested in Vikings: Valhalla’s upcoming sophomore outing is sure to reward all the blood and bluster that comes with following Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter) as English and Norse cultures go medieval on each other. Cultures collide once more when Season 2 premieres on Jan. 2 at Netflix.

Servant (Apple TV+): From the ever-churning mind of showrunner M. Night Shyamalan, Servant reanimates for its fourth and final season in what Apple TV+ is modestly teasing as nothing less than “The final reckoning.” Hey, we’ve been hooked on the series' mind-twisting exploration of creepy, grief-bound insanity right from the very start. Season 4 of Servant dolls up for the approoaching series finale with a Jan. 13 debut.

The Last of Us (HBO): Knowing how the radioactive story plays out didn’t detract one bit from Craig Mazin’s captivating, Emmy-winning Chernobyl, and as fans of Naughty Dog’s epic The Last of Us video games, we’re all in to follow HBO’s small-screen adaptation right through to the end of Joel and Ellie’s tragic travels. As the series’ effects-laden trailer teases, half the fun is seeing how HBO will tap the heavy post-apocalyptic sci-fi atmosphere that elevates the PlayStation franchise to must-play status, which means we’re lit up like Fireflies to catch the live-action series’ Jan. 15 premiere.

The Legend of Vox Machina (Prime Video): Dungeons & Dragons lore gets an adult-animation tweak in The Legend of Vox Machina, the fiery, funny series inspired by the D&D-based web adventure Critical Role. Level up for a second season of near-death experiences in the fictional land of Exandria when the flames descend on Prime Video beginning Jan. 20.

Wolf Pack (Paramount+): Sarah Michelle Gellar headlines the supernatural story of Wolf Pack, the all-new Paramount+ series adaptation based on the books from author Edo Van Belkom. A California wildfire unleashes a freaky creature right at the moment a pair of nearby teenagers start to bond over the discovery that their shared history reaches far back into a well-concealed and mysterious past. Jan. 26 is the date to howl at the moon as Wolf Pack stalks toward its Paramount+ premiere.

Poker Face (Peacock): Fresh from peeling back the layers of critical buzz following the recent premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Rian Johnson parades to Peacock with a different sort of murder whodunnit — the kind that’ll take an entire season to explore. Russian Doll's Natasha Lyonne stars as Charlie Cale, an accidental detective who just happens to possess the super-useful gift of being able to tell when someone’s telling a lie. But that's all the help she'll get as the series unfolds with a mystery-of-the-week format inspired by classic TV-detective serials like Columbo. Poker Face kicks off its 10-episode sleuthing quest starting Thursday, Jan. 26 at Peacock.

Peacock

Items marked with * indicate programming exclusive to Peacock.

Jan. 1

13 Going on 30, 2004*

The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, 2000

Apollo 13, 1995

Bulletproof, 1996

Cell, 2016*

The Chronicles of Riddick, 2004*

Doom, 2005

Heist, 2015*

Hulk, 2003

Legend, 1986

Liar, Liar, 1997

MacGruber, 2010

Madagascar, 2005

Mr. Peabody & Sherman, 2014

Pitch Black, 2000*

The Quiet Ones, 2014*

The Shack, 2017

Warm Bodies, 2013*



Jan. 3

Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)



Jan. 6

Grimm, Seasons 1-6



Jan. 10

80th Golden Globe Awards

Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)



Jan. 17

Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Night Court, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)



Jan. 24

Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)



Jan. 31

Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Disney+

Jan. 4

The Boonies (S1)

Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom (S2)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (S2 premiere, Episodes 1 &2)

National Treasure: Edge of History (Episode 5)

Willow (Episode 7)

Jan. 11

Celebrity Ghost Stories (S5 & S6)

My Ghost Story (S1)

National Treasure: Edge of History (Episode 6)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (S2 Episode 3)

Willow (Episode 8)

Jan. 18

National Treasure: Edge of History (Episode 7)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (S2 Episode 4)

Jan. 25

National Treasure: Edge of History (Episode 8)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (S2 Episode 5)

Netflix

Jan. 1

Kaleidoscope

The Conjuring

Forrest Gump

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

I Know What You Did Last Summer

King Kong

Leap Year

Minority Report

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Top Gun

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Twins

Jan. 5

Woman of the Dead

Jan. 6

The Pale Blue Eye

The Walking Dead — Season 11

Jan. 10

The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker

Jan. 12

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight — Season 2

Vikings: Valhalla — Season 2

Jan. 19

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre

Jan. 23

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Jan. 26

Daniel Spellbound — Season 2

Record of Ragnarok — Season 2 Episodes 1-10

Hulu

Jan. 1

Dante’s Peak

Gamer

Home Alone

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Home Alone 3

The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen

The Mummy

The Mummy Returns

The Mummy: Tomb Of The Dragon Emperor

Predestination

The Prestige

Prometheus

The Triplets Of Belleville

Zombieland

January 3

Fantasy Island — Season 2 Premiere

Jan. 7

House of Darkness

Jan. 9

Koala Man — Season 1

Jan. 19

Web of Death — Complete Limited Series

Jan. 27

The Deer King

Maneater

Jan. 31

The Watchful Eye — Series Premiere

Voyagers

HBO Max

Jan. 1

Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons

Black Butterfly Child’s Play (2019)

Crocodile Dundee

Crocodile Dundee II

Crocodile Dundee In Los Angeles

Death Warrant Ghostbusters Ghostbusters II

Hereditary

Insidious: Chapter 2

Jennifer Eight

John Wick

John Wick: Chapter 2

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Matilda

Piranha 3D (2010)

Piranha 3DD (2012)

Planet 51 Regression

Rememory Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift

Stephen King’s Silver Bullet, 1985 (HBO)

Teen Wolf (1985)

Teen Wolf Too (1987)

The Cabin in the Woods The Haunting

The Unborn,

Urge

Vendetta



Jan. 3

The Menu

Jan. 6

DC’s Stargirl — Season 3

The Nun

Jan. 12

Velma (HBO Max Original Series Premiere)

Jan. 15

The Last of Us (HBO Series Premiere)

Jan. 17

Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons

Paramount+

Jan. 15

Mayor of Kingstown — Season 2 premiere

Jan. 18

The Smurfs (2021) — Season 1

Jan. 26

Teen Wolf: The Movie

Wolf Pack — Series premiere

Prime Video

Jan. 1

Arachnophobia

Bound

Cursed

El Dorado

Halloween VIII: Resurrection

Mean Creek

Minority Report

Paranormal Activity 2

Paranormal Activity 3

Paranormal Activity 4

Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over

Star Trek Beyond

The Foot Fist Way

The Monster Squad

Walking Tall

Wes Craven Presents: They

Jan. 2

Hell Bound

Jan. 3

Clerks

Hell Raiders

Homeless

Invasion of the Star Creatures

Legion of Iron

Ministry of Vengeance

Murder By the Book

Savage Weekend

Secret Screams

Starflight One

The Manster

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Running Man

The Secret of the Ice Cave

The Time Travelers

The Witches

Timestalkers

Virtuosity

Jan. 9

Clue

In The Arms Of A Killer

Instant Karma

Journey To The Center Of The Earth

Megaville

Night of the Living Dead

Night Visitor

Pale Blood

Portrait In Terror

Predators

Prey For The Hunter

Rockula

Sword Of The Conqueror

The Case Of The Hillside Stranglers

The Norseman

Traces Of Red

Underworld

Underworld Awakening

Underworld Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

War-Gods Of The Deep

Warriors From Hell

Jan. 15

Carrie

Casino Royale

Goldeneye

License to Kill

Live and Let Die

Octopussy

Quantum of Solace

Robocop

Rocky

Skyfall

The Living Daylights

The Silence of the Lambs

The Thomas Crown Affair

The World is Not Enough

Tomorrow Never Dies

A View To A Kill

Jan. 21

Hercules (2014)

Apple TV+

Jan. 13

Servant — Season 4

Jan. 27

Shrinking