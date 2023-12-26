Jason Blum and James Wan on What Makes Night Swim So Scary: "Anything Could Be Beneath You"

Remember when Jaws came out and ruined the ocean for everyone? Well, prepare to have pools ruined for you, too. As the latest featurette for the Atomic Monster and Blumhouse co-production, Night Swim, certainly shows, there's every reason to fear the pool... particularly when darkness falls.

"Even though in your mind you understand that the pool is only a few feet deep, when the lights go out, anything could be beneath you," producer Jason Blum says in the featurette below.

Indeed, Marco/Polo takes on a harrowing new tone in the latest footage from writer/director Bryce McGuire's supernatural thriller, which is coming to plunge you into the depths and submerse you in fear early next year. Check out the latest featurette from the film, which is produced by horror icons Blum and James Wan, the same folks who brought you one of the best scary movies of this past year, M3GAN.

Bryce McGuire, James Wan, Jason Blum on What Makes Night Swim So Scary

"This is a story about a family who, seeking a better life, moves into this house with a backyard pool, wanting fun, and time together, and what they get is a terrifying secret that is hidden beneath the surface of that water," McGuire says in the featurette above. "Night Swim is about how I felt when I was a kid, in a pool by myself, convinced that there was something beneath me."

"We all have this inherent fear of being in the water," Wan says. And now that we've watched the featurette, we certainly have to agree with him. "It's important for me to find the next generation of filmmakers, who have what it takes, but may not have the platform to be seen."

Amélie Hoeferle as Izzy Waller, Gavin Warren as Elliot Waller, Nancy Lenehan as Kay, Wyatt Russell as Ray Waller and Kerry Condon as Eve Waller in Night Swim, directed by Bryce McGuire. Photo: Anne Marie Fox/Universal Pictures

The upcoming feature is based on McGuire and Rod Blackhurst's acclaimed 2014 short film of the same name, and stars Wyatt Russell (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) as Ray Waller, a former major league baseball player who had to retire early due to a degenerative illness. He and his wife Eve (Oscar nominee Kerry Condon) move their family –– teenage daughter Izzy (Amélie Hoeferle) and young son Elliot (Gavin Warren) –– into a new home, which boasts a beautiful backyard swimming pool intended to be fun for the whole fam, as well as therapeutic for Ray. Alas, "a dark secret in the home’s past will unleash a malevolent force that will drag the family under, into the depths of inescapable terror," teases the official synopsis.

"James Wan and Jason Blum made some of the most of iconic horror films of the last decade and a half. You team up, and it's a rollercoaster ride," McGuire concludes in the featurette.

Of course, Wan is the filmmaker behind the Saw, Insidious, and The Conjuring franchises, while Blum is the man behind the latest Halloween films, The Black Phone, and The Invisible Man. So yeah, horror DNA is in the water!

"I want people to be holding their breath in the theater. It's like, edge of the seat, biting your nails... there's something beneath the water," concludes McGuire.

How to watch Night Swim

Dive into the terrors of Night Swim starting January 5, exclusively in theaters. Get tickets now!