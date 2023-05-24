Jason Momoa and Charlize Theron Unveil New Fast X Merch Collection for Charity

If you've ever wanted to wear the Fast Family all over town, this is your lucky day.

Fast X is now in theaters, and the 10th film in the massive Fast Saga is blowing up the worldwide box office while paving the way for an upcoming finale to the long-running story of the Toretto crew. If you're a fan, you've probably already seen the movie, and you may have even gone back for second or third helpings, but the fun doesn't stop when the credits roll. It's merch time.

This week, Fast X stars Jason Momoa (Dante Reyes) and Charlize Theron (Cipher) unveiled a new "Fast X cast merchandise collection" featuring numerous pieces of officially licensed apparel from the Fast films. As Theron revealed on her Instagram, one of the pieces heavily features Cipher in a kind of cyberpunk throwback design, while Momoa showed off a simpler "Fast Family" design that showcases the logos from each film across the back. But that's far from the end of the options here.

A quick search of the official Fast X store reveals several more exciting designs. Wanna get Vin Diesel's blue "Toretto" work shirt? You can. Want a shirt that showcases the Toretto's Garage logo? They've got that too. You can also put the spotlight on more of your favorite characters, with shirts featuring Letty Ortiz (Michelle Rodriguez), Roman Pearce (Tyrese Gibson), and of course, Brian O'Conner's (Paul Walker) classic 1995 green and blue Mitsubishi Eclipse.

Check out the new Fast X merchandise below:

Fast & Furious Button Up Work Shirt Photo: Fast & Furious Official Store

Fast & Furious Cipher's Tech Hotline Ringer Tee Photo: Fast & Furious Official Store

Fast & Furious Ms Alpha Tee Photo: Fast & Furious Official Store

While you're browsing the store, you might notice that the priciest item currently available is a Fast X poster signed by Theron herself. That's because, while the whole cast is represented in one way or another, Theron is leading the charge with this particular collection of merch.

While announcing the collection drop, Theron also revealed that 100% of proceeds from the sales of the collection will go to her charity organization, the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, a nonprofit dedicated to "advancing the health, education, & safety of youth living in Southern Africa."

So it's all for a good cause, and it'll probably go fast. If you see something you like, head over to the store and grab it.

Fast X is in theaters now. Get tickets at Fandango.