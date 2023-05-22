How Does Jason Momoa Fit into the Fast & Furious Franchise After the Events of Fast X?

The Fast & Furious franchise enjoys a famous love-hate relationship with its coterie of villains. If you set out to battle the Toretto household, there's a very good chance you'll eventually end up as a member of the family. Resistance is futile.

Acting Agency director Aimes (played by series newcomer Alan Ritchson) puts it best during his Fast X introduction: Dom (Vin Diesel) and his loyal pit crew enjoy some kind of preternatural influence over the human psyche. Hell, even Cipher (Charlize Theron) — antagonist of the last two movies — has seen the light, albeit from the perspective of "the enemy of my enemy is my friend."

"No one's ever bad. They turn all the bad guys into good guys," John Cena (returning to play Dom and Mia's reformed brother, Jakob), noted last week. "So it's kind of like a rite of passage to get your own car, got that. To be a bad guy and [then] be a good guy, got that."

The notable exception to that longstanding rule is Fast X baddie Dante Reyes (played to insane perfection by Jason Momoa), the most irredeemable character the Fast Saga has ever introduced throughout its 22 years.

**SPOILER WARNING! The following contains major spoilers for Fast X!**

How Jason Momoa fits into the Fast Saga moving forward

Unlike previous adversaries that have graced the F&F race track, Dante does not join the good guys by the end of Fast X. If anything, he gets worse as the two-and-a-half-hour runtime chugs along. He's a nasty piece of work, alright, completely remorseless and hellbent on seeing Dom suffer for the events of Fast Five over a decade ago.

Having studied every aspect of the Toretto way of life for 10 years, Dante knows just how to get under their skin. He tears the group apart, frames them for the detonation of a bomb in Rome, and drains the bank accounts they've been padding for years.

Reyes has accounted for every single contingency to the point where he can outwit the once-unparalleled improvisational driving skills of Dom himself. By the end of the film, he's got Dom and Little Brian (Leo Abelo Perry) cornered at the mouth of a Portuguese dam ready to blow. Dante's quest for revenge is so great, in fact, that he's able to patch up the highly-publicized feud between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson, so Luke Hobbs could return for the final chapter.

He's basically the Thanos of the Fast Cinematic Universe, and we can't wait to see how our heroes are able to (hopefully) defeat him next time around.

