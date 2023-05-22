Fast X Drives to Massive $319 Million Worldwide Opening, No. 1 Movie in North America

(clockwise, from left) Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), Han (Sung Kang), Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel), Dom (Vin Diesel), Little Brian (Leo Abelo Perry), Abuelita (Rita Moreno), Mia (Jordana Brewster), Tej (Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, back to camera) and Roman (Tyrese Gibson, back to camera) in Fast X, directed by Louis Leterrier

(clockwise, from left) Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), Han (Sung Kang), Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel), Dom (Vin Diesel), Little Brian (Leo Abelo Perry), Abuelita (Rita Moreno), Mia (Jordana Brewster), Tej (Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, back to camera) and Roman (Tyrese Gibson, back to camera) in Fast X, directed by Louis Leterrier Photo: Peter Mountain / Universal Pictures

Universal's Fast & Furious franchise proved it's still got plenty of box office gas left in the tank this weekend with the release of Fast X.

The penultimate chapter in the 22-year-old Fast Saga sped past early financial projections with a global take of $319 million — the third-largest debut of the nitrous-fueled series after The Fate of the Furious ($532.5 million) and Furious 7 ($392.2 million).

“What a tremendous global debut for this incredible, unique franchise,” Jim Orr, Universal’s president of domestic distribution, said in a statement published by Variety. "Audiences were revved up to see their beloved Fast family back in theaters with all the spectacular action and familial themes that resonate so well across the globe."

The worldwide haul also represents the second-highest box office opening of the year after another Universal Pictures offering, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which scored high with $377 million worldwide in early April. Domestically speaking, however, Fast X revved its engine to $67.5 million, the seventh-highest North American bow of the Fast IP, but good enough for No. 1 on the weekend, ahead of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

"As Fast X races to the top of the box office chart this weekend, the international marketplace is truly the engine that drives this franchise," Paul Dergarabedian, Senior Media Analyst at Comscore, tells SYFY WIRE. "And with 79 percent of the opening weekend coming from outside of the domestic market (the more recent installments also derived the majority of their box office outside of the U.S.), the universal appeal of the fast cars; charismatic and diverse cast; and over-the-top situations and stunts is undeniable. Over its 22-year-old run, the Fast & Furious franchise — which kicked off against the backdrop of Los Angeles — has expanded its locations and fanbase by going increasingly global with each successive installment, ensuring the long-term success of the brand."

Directed by The Transporter vet Louis Leterrier — who replaced writer/producer Justin Lin a week into production last year — the second-to-last installment (or perhaps third-to-last?) finds Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his extended family in the crosshairs of their nastiest adversary yet: Dante Reyes (F&F newcomer Jason Momoa).

The ruthless baddie craves revenge on behalf of his late father, South American crime lord Hernan Reyes, who met his fate during the climax of Fast Five over a decade ago. But it's not enough to simply kill Dom in cold blood. Reyes Jr. wants the man to suffer first, which means tearing the Toretto clan apart before stripping them of their money and reputations.

Michelle Rodriguez (Letty Ortiz), Chris "Ludacris" Bridges (Tej Parker), Charlize Theron (Cipher), Jason Statham (Deckard Shaw), Jordana Brewster (Mia Toretto), John Cena (Jakob Toretto), Nathalie Emmanuel (Ramsey), Sung Kang (Han Lue), Daniela Melchior (Isabel), Tyrese Gibson (Roman Pearce), Brie Larson (Tess), Alan Ritchson (Aimes), Rita Moreno (Dom's grandmother), Leo Abelo Perry (Dom's son, Brian), Helen Mirren (Magdalene "Queenie" Shaw), and Scott Eastwood (Little Nobody) round out the stacked ensemble.

Diesel and Lin produced the movie alongside Neal H. Moritz, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Samantha Vincent. Joseph M. Caracciolo, Jr., David Cain, Chris Morgan, Amanda Lewis, and Mark Bomback are executive producers.

Fast X is now playing in theaters everywhere. Click here to pick up tickets for yourself and the whole *ahem* family!

Leterrier is locked in to direct Fast 11, currently slated to arrive in 2025 and rocking a script comes from co-writers Christina Hodson (The Flash) and Oren Uziel (The Cloverfield Paradox).

Relive a small portion of the Fast Saga with Furious 7 — now streaming now on Peacock. If you want to catch up on the full story, however, click right here for our nifty guide on where to stream the first nine installments (plus Hobbs & Shaw).