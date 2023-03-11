Jenna Ortega tells Jimmy Fallon that 'Wednesday' Season 2 will 'up the horror aspect a little bit'

A writers' room has officially convened for Season 2 of Netflix's hit show, Wednesday, Jenna Ortega revealed Thursday evening on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, while promoting Scream VI (now playing in theaters everywhere) and her SNL hosting debut.

"Everyone's being really cool," the actress said. "I think we want to up the horror aspect a little bit and then get Wednesday out of the romantic situation and just let her be her own individual." Netflix picked up The Addams Family-inspired series for a sophomore installment after it became one of the streamer's biggest originals ever with over a billion viewing minutes in the first month.

When the conversation turned toward the new Scream, Ortega praised the change of setting from Woodsboro to Manhattan. "I think that it makes for a lot more intimidating story," she explained. "Ghostface can come for you on the Subway, push you off a skyscraper building. Everything about this movie is just bigger and scarier and Ghostface is so much more brutal. I feel like he's very unforgiving and everyone's a victim — not just the lead cast, which makes it better."

Wanting to keep the identity of the killer tightly under wraps, co-directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett didn't give the cast the final part of the screenplay. But "everyone usually finds out by the last two weeks," Ortega noted.

Season 1 of Wednesday is now streaming on Netflix. Tickets for Scream VI can be purchased right here.

Jenna Ortega hosts Saturday Night Live this Saturday evening at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC, alongside musical guest The 1975. The show streams simultaneously on Peacock, where all 48 seasons of SNL are currently available.

"I forget that they've been doing it for so long. Things happen so quickly," Ortega said of her experience with the long-running sketch comedy program. "We were deciding the sketches the other day and I was sitting in the chair across from [creator] Lorne Michaels. Everyone started getting up and leaving and I looked at Lorne and was like, 'Oh, are we done?' And he was like, '...yeah.' I was sitting there for maybe 30 seconds. We go through things so quickly."

All episodes of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon are now streaming on Peacock, including the latest episode featuring Ortega. New episodes of The Tonight Show air weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC.