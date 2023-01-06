'Wednesday' renewed at Netflix, following weeks of teases and rumors about 'Addams Family' hit

It looks like Wednesday will stay right where it is for a second season.

UPDATE: Wednesday has officially been renewed for a second season at Netflix. The streamer announced the news at Noon Eastern on Friday, revealing the renewal through a YouTube teaser taking Wednesday Addams back through her previous adventures, and promising more.

Co-showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar shared their enthusiasm for what's coming next in a statement to Netflix's blog, Tudum.

“It’s been incredible to create a show that has connected with people across the world," the showrunners said. "Thrilled to continue Wednesday’s tortuous journey into season two. We can’t wait to dive head first into another season and explore the kooky spooky world of Nevermore. Just need to make sure Wednesday hasn’t emptied the pool first.”

No details for Season 2, including when we might see it, have been revealed just yet, but this is great news for fans of the series, following a strange week in which it momentarily seemed like the show might be moving to a new home.

When it debuted back in November, Wednesday was an immediate hit for Netflix, setting a new English-language TV viewership record for the streamer and seemingly paving the way for more episodes. Then the holiday season came and went with no renewal news, and fans started to get nervous, so nervous that there were rumors of a streaming service move for the series. Now, it looks like Netflix is attempting to put those rumors to rest.

On Thursday, the streaming giant used its official Twitter account to post a 17-second clip from the Wednesday Season 1 finale, in which the title character (Jenna Ortega) sits at her typewriter, types "THE END," then adds a question mark to signify the show's ongoing mysteries. Netflix added several more question marks of their own to the Twitter post, suggesting that there's definitely something brewing over there with regard to more Wednesday.

It's just a brief tease, but Netflix definitely seems eager to keep Wednesday on fans' minds, perhaps because rumors started to circulate this week that the show might not be on the streamer much longer. Earlier this week, The Independent reported that the show might migrate over to Amazon Prime Video for its second season due to its connection to MGM, which merged with Amazon last year. That merger suggests the possibility that various MGM-owned properties, including Wednesday, could become Prime Video content should Amazon decide to make the move, and that news, combined with a lack of renewal announcement for the show, suggested to some fans that a streamer change might be looming.

But according to IndieWire, that's not the case. In their reporting, which has since been picked up in an updated story by The Independent and confirmed by outlets like IGN, Wednesday's distribution deal at Netflix was in place well before the MGM/Amazon merger closed, meaning Netflix has streaming rights locked in for the hit series, and the ball is in their court when it comes to a second season. Now, it seems they've finally taken the shot.

All that clarification, plus the social media tease earlier this week, suggests that Netflix is not just aware of the rumors surrounding Wednesday, but eager to clear things up. For now, you can go stream Season 1 again as many times as you like.

