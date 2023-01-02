Action star Jeremy Renner hospitalized, ’critical but stable’ after snow plowing accident

One of the longest-running stars in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has reportedly been hospitalized in ’critical but stable’ condition after a New Year’s Day accident. Jeremy Renner, who plays ace archer Clint Barton in a slew of MCU films and stars in Hawkeye at Disney+, was reportedly injured Sunday on the Nevada side of the Lake Tahoe area where the actor owns a home.

In a statement to media (via NBC News), Renner’s representative, Sam Mast, said the actor’s family is with him at the undisclosed hospital where he was transported Sunday after the mishap.

"We can confirm Jeremy is hospitalized in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather related accident while plowing snow earlier today,” Mast said. “His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care.”

Deadline reported earlier Sunday that Renner “had been airlifted” from the scene of the accident, noting a prior local news report that the actor owns a home northeast of Lake Tahoe in Nevada, about 25 miles south of Reno. On Dec. 12, the 51 year-old actor had tweeted out an eye-catching photo of a car buried beneath heavy snow, accompanied with the caption “Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke #WinterWonderland”.

Via NBC News, the Washoe County, Nev. sheriff’s office confirmed that air assistance had been called to the accident scene. “Deputies coordinated with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange for medical transport of Mr. Jeremy Renner via care flight to a local area hospital,” the sheriff's report stated. Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue serves unincorporated areas of Washoe County in the eastern-slope area of the Sierra Nevada mountains that straddle California and Nevada.

Renner’s last appearance in a Marvel project came on the small screen, ushering in the 2022 holiday season just over a year ago with the series debut of Hawkeye at Disney+. The show’s post-Avengers: Endgame premise paired Renner’s titular hero with MCU newcomer Hailee Steinfeld in the role of Kate Bishop, and received love from critics for the duo’s fun screen chemistry and for crafting a clever origin story for Clint Barton’s comic book protégé. The studio hasn’t yet revealed whether Hawkeye will return for a second season.

More recently, Renner’s work has fallen outside the MCU, including the soon-to-debut second season of the Tyler Sheridan-created series Mayor of Kingstown (premiering Jan. 15 at Paramount+), as well as Rennervations, an unscripted four-part series bound for Disney+ sometime early this year. Fans who’ve caught Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery since its late-December Netflix premiere also might have spied a small homage to the actor’s real-life star power, thanks to a fun shout-out that did not involve an actual on-screen appearance from Renner himself.