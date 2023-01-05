Jeremy Renner shares 'spa moment' update from the ICU following snow plow accident

In a video shared to social media, the Hawkeye star appeared tired and bruised, but otherwise on the mend.

In his first video appearance since the snow plowing accident that sent him to the hospital with serious injuries over the weekend, Jeremy Renner appeared tired, bruised, and a little worse for wear — but otherwise on the road to recovery.

The video, which was was shared to the actor's Instagram story and Twitter account Thursday, shows the Hawkeye star getting his hair shampooed by his sister. "ICU spa moment to lift my spirits," he wrote on Instagram. "Thank you, mama. Thank you, sister. Thank all for you, for your love." Renner definitely seemed to be enjoying the salon treatment and declared that it was his first shower in about a week.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran was rushed to the hospital via medivac Sunday after sustaining chest trauma and orthopedic injuries from a Snowcat while clearing snow outside his Nevada home.

“He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition," the actor's loved ones said in a statement released on Tuesday. "Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."

Renner shared his own message, accompanied by a picture of himself from the hospital bed, Wednesday, writing: "Thank you all for your kind words. I'm too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."

Currently the lead in Mayor of Kingstown — whose second season premieres on Paramount+ Sunday, Jan. 15 — Renner was twice nominated by the Academy for his performances in Kathryn Bigelow's The Hurt Locker and Ben Affleck's The Town.

He has portrayed the role off Clint Barton/Hawkeye in the MCU since 2011's Thor and, just last year, took center stage in his very own Disney+ TV series, which introduced the character of Barton's protégée, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). While Clint is more than happy to hand his quiver off to a younger generation in order to spend more time with his family, something tells us Renner himself isn't quite done with the character.

"I can make that live for another decade,” he told The New York Times when asked about Hawkeye's uncertain future. “Until I just can’t fit into the damn costume anymore.”