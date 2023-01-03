Jeremy Renner had surgery for 'chest trauma' and 'orthopedic injuries' from snow plow accident

The Hawkeye star remains in the ICU in "critical but stable condition."

Jeremy Renner's family has released an official statement on the actor's current medical condition after he sustained critical injuries from a snow plowing accident that took place over the weekend just outside of Reno, Nevada.

“We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today (2 January),” reads the statement (published via The Independent). “He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition. Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."

One of Renner's neighbors — a licensed physician — acted quickly, according to TMZ, tying a tourniquet around the Hawkeye star's leg to stem the flow of blood before Renner was swiftly airlifted to the hospital for treatment. He underwent two different surgical procedures, CNN reports. The Snowcat responsible for the incident was impounded by authorities on Sunday evening.

Here is the statement released by the Washoe County Sheriff's Office:

"At approximately 9:00am on January 1, 2023, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a traumatic injury in the area of Mt. Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada. Upon arrival, Deputies coordinated with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange for medical transport of Mr. Jeremy Renner via care flight to a local area hospital. Mr. Renner was the only involved party in the incident. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Major Accident Investigation Team is currently looking into the circumstances of the incident."

Renner is known for films like The Hurt Locker and The Town, and for playing Hawkeye in Marvel Cinematic Universe movies and shows like Thor and Hawkeye.

A number of MCU veterans showed their support for Renner's recuperation on social media.

"Prayers up for our brother @jeremyrenner on a full and speedy recovery," wrote Mark Ruffalo (known for playing Bruce Banner/The Hulk) on his Instagram story. "Please send healing goodness his way."

"My heart is with @JeremyRenner," tweeted Guardians of the Galaxy writer-director James Gunn.

"Praying for a full recovery for @JeremyRenner," echoed Yvette Nicole Brown, who made a brief appearance in Avengers: Endgame.

"Wishing @JeremyRenner a full and speedy recovery," added Christopher Yost, co-screenwriter on Thor: The Dark World and Thor: Ragnarok. "I remember feeding him a hundred different lines for his scene in Thor, he was out in the fake rain for hours on a cold night, up in a cherry picker with a bow and arrow. Couldn't be more game, an incredibly nice, genuine guy."

"My sweet @JeremyRenner," wrote Tara Strong (the voice of Miss Minutes in the Loki series on Disney+). "Loved you for decades. From a Senior Trip to the #MCU. Sending you & your closest healing love, light & strength for a full recovery."