Jeremy Renner's family 'thrilled' with his recovery following snowplow accident

Jeremy Renner's family is feeling encouraged and "thrilled" by his progress following the actor's hospitalization just days ago after a scary snow plow accident near his home.

"We are so thrilled with his progress," Kym Renner, the Hawkeye star's sister, told People this week. "If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn't mess around. He is crushing all the progress goals. We couldn't feel more positive about the road ahead."

Renner was seriously injured on New Year's Day when his PistenBully snowcat began to roll while he was working to clear snow and tow stuck vehicles out of heavy snowfall outside his Nevada home. According to law enforcement responders, Renner had climbed out of the snowcat to speak to someone, noticed that it was rolling, and attempted to climb back in to stabilize the vehicle only to be "run over" by the PistenBully instead.

The actor was listed in "critical but stable" condition when news first reached the world of his accident, but by January 3 he was able to reach out himself from his hospital bed to thank fans for their words of support. He has since posted several times to his Instagram stories to thank hospital staff for their help, share moments of joy in the hospital with his family, and update fans on his progress.

Renner reportedly underwent surgery last week for "chest trauma" and "orthopedic injuries" following the accident, but no further details of his injuries or his estimated recovery time have been made public as of this writing. For now, it feels like enough to know that he is recovering from his injuries, and apparently recovering quite well so far.

Numerous celebrity friends and co-stars, including Hawkeye's Hailee Steinfeld and The Avengers' Chris Hemsworth, have reached out to Renner with messages of support in the days since his accident, and countless fans have reached out on social media with well-wishes. According to People, Renner's been updated on them all, and they've helped.

"Jeremy is making positive progress and while he has a long road to recovery, he is overwhelmed by the showing of love and support," a source told People.

We continue to wish Renner a speedy recovery.