John Carpenter Returns with Chilling Trailer for Peacock Series Suburban Screams

It's been a while since John Carpenter got in the director's chair for a new feature film from the realm of horror, but that doesn't mean the director has turned his back on the genre. He's been keeping himself plenty busy as a composer, a comic book publisher, and more. Now, with a new Peacock unscripted series, Carpenter is bringing us more tales of terror, and this time, he's taking on some directing duties himself.

On Thursday Peacock dropped the official trailer for John Carpenter's Suburban Screams, a six-part unscripted series event that will take viewers inside six true tales of terror from suburbia, as told by the people who lived through them. Carpenter and his wife and producing partner, Sandy King, will serve as producers on the project, and best of all, Carpenter will return to the director's chair for one episode of the series.

RELATED: Every John Carpenter Movie, Ranked

In the official trailer below, we get just a glimpse of the horrors that Suburban Scream promises to deliver, from tales of maniacs in bunny suits prowling the night, to haunted houses that threaten entire families, to other dangers lurking just under the surface of a calm, seemingly safe suburban life.

Check out the trailer for John Carpenter's Suburban Screams below:

In addition to producing and directing on the series, Carpenter will return to the keyboard as composer for the show's theme song, giving the series an extra layer of spooky fun right in the opening credits. Alongside Carpenter as directors are Jordan Roberts (who also serves as showrunner), Michelle Latimer, and Jan Pavlacky.

RELATED: 25 Essential Horror Films from Peacock's Massive New Halloween Drop

As the trailer reveals, the stories they're bringing us are lovingly recreated to bring out the horror just in time for Halloween, and while every episode is sure to be thrilling, the most exciting part of this project has to be Carpenter returning to the director's chair. Suburban Screams marks the filmmaker's first directing credit since he directed music videos for his own composing projects six years ago, and his first narrative directing credit since The Ward in 2010. We don't yet know which episode of the series Carpenter helmed, but we know we'll be there the moment Suburban Screams premieres to find out.

John Carpenter's Suburban Screams arrives October 13 on Peacock. In the meantime, some of his other great work can be seen on the streamer, including The Thing, They Live, and Prince of Darkness.