Final 'John Wick 4' trailer brings gunplay, swordplay and (yes!) an adorable dog to join Keanu Reeves

"Freedom is a fight," declares the official trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4. Truer words have never been uttered as the world's most lethal assassin with a soft spot for dogs (once again played by Keanu Reeves) goes on a global quest to take out the High Table for good.

Set to an epic remix of Alabama 3's "Woke Up This Morning" (famous for its use as the theme song for HBO's The Sopranos), the latest round of footage is a non-stop thrill ride of bloody action, teasing out one insane set piece after another — including a fight in the middle of a busy intersection near the base of Paris's Arc de Triomphe. And yes, it wouldn't be a John Wick movie without an assist from the killer's trusty canine companion, who is jumping across moving cars without a care in the world.

Chad Stahelski returns to direct, working off a screenplay from Shay Hatten (Army of the Dead) and Michael Finch (Predators). Donnie Yen (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Bill Skarsgård (Barbarian), Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix), Hiroyuki Sanada (Mortal Kombat), Shamier Anderson (Invasion), Lance Reddick (Percy Jackson and the Olympians), Rina Sawayama (Turn up Charlie), Scott Adkins (Section 8), and Ian McShane (American Gods) co-star.

Watch the trailer now:

"It gets a little scary after the third one, because we now have a formula that works," Stahelski noted in late 2022. "But you have to throw caution to the wind and say, 'F*** it, we're not doing that again.' So now, on number four, we have multiple storylines. The movie feels different. It feels more epic."

Stahelski produced the film alongside Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee. Reeves is an executive producer with Louise Rosner, David Leitch, and Michael Paseorn. The entire series is based on characters originally created by Derek Kolstad.

John Wick: Chapter 4 opens in theaters Friday, March 24. While a fifth installment is still up in the air, the franchise will continue to expand in two spinoff projects: Ballerina (an upcoming film directed by Len Wiseman) and a Continental prequel series on Peacock.

Refresh yourself on all the puppy snuggles and gunplay with the first three John Wick movies — now streaming on Peacock.