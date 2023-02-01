Will 'John Wick 5' happen? Keanu Reeves on franchise's future - catch original trilogy now on Peacock

The future of the John Wick universe rests on our shoulders. In August 2020, it was reported that the fourth and fifth blockbuster adventures of Keanu Reeves' unstoppable assassin would shoot back-to-back with director Chad Stahelski at the helm.

The filmmaker ultimately decided against this plan, worried that the exorbitant stress of a dual production would end up harming the quality of one or both of the movies. Now that Chapter 4 is a little over two months away from its theatrical release, Reeves sat down with Total Film to discuss the potential continuation of the hit action franchise (the first three John Wick movies can be streamed on Peacock), which all depends on whether viewers want more.

"You have to see how the audience responds to what we did," Reeves said when asked about the possibility of John Wick 5 getting made. "The only reason we’ve had a chance to make these movies is that people have liked what we have done. So I think we have to wait and see how the audience responds to it. Hopefully they’ll like it."

"You might have to give me and John Wick just a little break," added Stahelski, whose next project (a sequel to Without Remorse) will see him join forces with Black Panther and Creed star, Michael B. Jordan. "Ask me in a couple of months. In the next week, I’m praying to the movie gods that I finish this one."

Even if another sequel isn't in the cards, fans still have plenty to look forward to, including the John Wick spinoff movie, Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas and Norman Reedus. Len Wiseman, who helmed the first two installments in the Underworld series, is directing.

"It’s a cool story," Reeves teased. "Len Wiseman has a vision, but is also embracing, affectionately, the world of John Wick. Ian McShane is in it as Winston. So I felt that there was a cool handoff of stewardship, and it was fun to put the suit on again, however briefly. There’s a reason for [John] to be in Ballerina; it’s very organic. And working with Ana was great. She really loves action, and she’s really good at it."

In addition, Peacock has snapped up the streaming rights to The Continental prequel series, which follows a young Winston (Colin Woodell) as he establishes the titular hotel frequented by the world's most dangerous killers.

John Wick: Chapter 4 opens in theaters everywhere Friday, March 24.

In the meantime, head over to Peacock for the first three John Wick movies to get refreshed on all the puppy snuggles and gunplay.