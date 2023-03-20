What's after 'NOPE'? Jordan Peele's next film locks in Christmas 2024 release at Universal Pictures

Jordan Peele is officially getting back behind the camera! Variety confirmed today that the acclaimed writer-director behind Get Out, Us, and Nope has locked in a Christmas 2024 release date for his fourth collaboration with Universal Pictures.

As per usual, no plot details are available at this time, but if we had to guess, we'd say the mystery project will use a specific genre to reflect the pressing issues of our society. It is also worth noting that the film is set to be released exactly one week after the third entries in the Avatar (Disney) and Sonic the Hedgehog (Paramount) franchises. Lastly, Peele's production company, Monkeypaw, announced another untitled effort, which is slated for a wide theatrical bow several months earlier on Sep. 27, 2024.

The comedian turned blockbuster storyteller — who nabbed an Oscar win for his writing on Get Out — signed a five-year production deal with Universal back in October 2019.

“It would not have been possible to make Get Out and Us without the endless trust and support we received from Donna Langley and the team at Universal," Peele said at the time. "Their willingness to take risks and their commitment to original content makes them the perfect collaborative partner for Monkeypaw. I couldn’t be more excited for what lies ahead."

“Jordan has established himself as a premier voice and original storyteller with global appeal. He is leading a new generation of filmmakers that have found a way to tap into the cultural zeitgeist with groundbreaking content that resonates with audiences of all backgrounds,” added Universal Filmed Entertainment Group chairman Donna Langley. “We also share an important goal with Monkeypaw when it comes to increasing representation onscreen in the characters that are portrayed, the stories that are told and the people who tell them."

Peele has built his career on ambitious, creative films that put a unique spin on genres we think we already know and understand. NOPE was arguably his biggest swing yet, and we can't wait to see what he puts together to follow it up.

Peele's first three movies are all available to rent or purchase from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

