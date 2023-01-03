Yep! Jordan Peele fans can now read the director's original screenplay for 'Nope' online

Keep one eye on the page and one eye on the clouds.

The summer blockbuster season has come and gone, but that doesn't mean you can't relive the thrills and chills of box office juggernauts like Jordan Peele's latest genre outing, Nope (currently streaming on Peacock).

Thanks to IndieWire, fans can check out the full screenplay for the sci-fi horror adventure that skewers our collective fascination with gruesome spectacle. Packed with detailed descriptions of Gordy's bloody rampage and Jean Jacket's stomach-turning method of digestion, the script lends a further dimension of skin-crawling terror to Peele's ingenious subversion of the UFO invasion genre.

The strange craft in this instance isn't a craft at all, but a ravenous creature of unknown origin with a penchant for hiding in the clouds above. Hoping to strike fame and fortune with undeniable proof of life beyond our planet, OJ and Emerald Haywood (Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer) hatch a plan to record the strange entity that's been sucking up horses and theme park patrons in their small desert town.

Along for the ride are Fry's Electronics employee Angel Torres (Brandon Perea) and seasoned cinematographer Antlers Holst (Michael Wincott). Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead) and Keith David (Rick and Morty) round out the supporting cast members.

Chatting with SYFY WIRE over the summer, VFX supervisor Guillaume Rocheron cited the big screen suspense of three classic Spielberg movies — Jaws, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, and Jurassic Park — as major influences on this project.

"It was a lot of the DNA of how we wanted the audience to experience the movie," he explained. "You're so desensitized to spectacle in a way, [so] how do you give something that is fresh and not spectacle for the sake of spectacle? ... That was our trick, to obscure things and give the onus on the brain because this is how we remember growing up [and] how we get fascinated by things."

"In one way, it's very straightforward: good guys, bad guys chasing the alien; the alien chases them, trying to get the shot. And in other ways, it's very ponderous and kind of puzzling," costume designer Alex Bovaird remarked during a separate call with us. "It just had a lot to it and I felt like it could be very kaleidoscopic in the world-building and colorful ... I wanted to help create something [that was] visually arresting."

Per IndieWire, Universal Pictures has placed Nope among its crop of major award season contenders, with the hope that it lands Oscar nominations in all of the major categories, including Best Original Screenplay. Peele took home that very prize at the 90th Academy Awards following the release of his directorial debut — Get Out.

Nope is exclusively streaming on Peacock.