Jordan Peele's 'Nope' will make you feel like a rhinestone cowboy with new Dolby Cinema poster

Ride 'em cowboy! Universal Pictures has teamed up with Dolby Cinema and AMC Theatres for an eye-popping new poster inspired by writer-director Jordan Peele's sci-fi blockbuster: Nope (out in theaters everywhere next month). Based on the garish embroidery one might associate with rodeo culture, the artwork features a silver UFO as it abducts a horse straight up into the sky. The requisite rhinestones (Glenn Campbell would be proud!) are studded throughout the piece.

“We’re excited to reveal the exclusive Dolby Cinema artwork for Jordan Peele’s Nope, which is inspired by the jacket worn by one of the characters in the film," Jed Harmsen, Head of Cinema and Group Entertainment at Dolby, said in an exclusive statement provided to SYFY WIRE. “We can’t wait for moviegoers to experience this film with the power of Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision when Nope comes to Dolby Cinema next month.”

The character to whom Harmsen refers is that of Ricky "Jupe" Park — played by The Walking Dead and Invincible alum, Steven Yeun. While no official details for Yeun's role have been released, the trailers seem to paint Mr. Park as the charismatic MC of a local rodeo establishment, whose flamboyant fashion style matches his bombastic personality.

"I think we're all looking for something deeply human and that's what makes it unsettling," Yeun said during a recent conversation hosted by Fandango. “When Jordan asked me to be a part of this, we had a lot of conversations, and I think we could have left it at certain places or tables where it would have ended up maybe being more of a trope or it could have become a construct. But we never really let the conversation live there. It always ended at a deeply human person. So for me, I just follow people who see that. I think Jordan sees that. I don’t think he’s necessarily always trying to construct something that’s not real. I think he’s always trying to talk about something that’s very real.”

Check out the poster for yourself below:

Credit: Universal Pictures/Dolby Cinema

Daniel Kaluuya (teaming with Peele for the second time since 2017's Get Out) and Keke Palmer (Lightyear) headline the cast as OJ and Emerald Haywood, the siblings owners of a Hollywood horse-training business who try to strike it rich when mysterious cosmic visitors start to wreak havoc in their remote little town located out in the middle of the California desert.

Hoping to capture the extraterrestrials in the highest possible quality, the siblings reach out to an old filmmaking pro by the name of Antlers Holst (The Crow's Michael Wincott). Brandon Perea (The OA) rounds out the ensemble as Angel Torres. Again, not much is known about the character, but judging by all the footage, he looks to be a friend/confidant of OJ and Emerald who is brought into the scheme to turn a profit off the aliens.

"I wrote it in a time when we were a little bit worried about the future of cinema," Peele admitted to Fandango, referring to the financial upheaval and devastation the COVID-19 pandemic brought upon the movie theater industry. "So the first thing I knew is I wanted to create a spectacle. I wanted to create something that the audience would have to come see. And so, I set my sights on the 'Great American UFO' story here — and the movie itself deals with spectacle and the good and bad that comes from this idea of attention."

Peele and Ian Cooper (Us, Candyman) produced the feature under their Monkeypaw Productions banner.

Nope makes first contact with the big screen Friday, July 22.