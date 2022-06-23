‘Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous’ Season 5 trailer reveals dino dangers as well as human ones

The fifth and final season of Netflix's Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous — the animated Jurassic World spinoff about a group of campers on Isla Nubar who must work together to survive when the dinosaurs start running amok — is almost here, and we’ve got a trailer to prove it.

We already knew from a short Season 5 teaser that Nedry’s infamous shaving cream will be making an appearance in the upcoming episodes. This longer trailer also reveals that the campers will find themselves on different sides once the father of Kenji (Ryan Potter), Mr. Kon (Andrew Kishino), comes to the island, but with nefarious plans of his own when it comes to the dinosaurs.

Check out the trailer below:

Based on the trailer, it looks like Kenji sides with his dad and against his Camp Fam, at least at the beginning. And, of course, there is still the danger posed by various dinosaurs roaming around, some of whom no doubt wouldn’t mind eating them.

“At this final chapter in the story, our campers are at a crossroads,” Executive Producer Scott Kreamer said in a statement. “On the one hand, they have never been closer to getting home, but on the other, they have never been in more danger of never seeing their families again. There is no clear path forward. They must simultaneously battle to survive the dinosaurs, as well as those that threaten these same creatures' existence.”

In addition to Potter, the other actors voicing the Camp Cretaceous campers are Paul-Mikél Williams as Darius, Jenna Ortega as Brooklynn, Raini Rodriguez as Sammy, Sean Giambrone as Ben, and Kausar Mohammed as Yaz.

How will these campers handle the challenges that face them in Season 5 from without and within? We’ll find out when the final season of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous roars onto Netflix on July 21.

If you're looking to get your dino fix sooner, Jurassic World Dominion is now playing in theaters everywhere.