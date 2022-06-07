'Jurassic World Dominion' first reactions hail 'big, roaring, fun' conclusion to 'Jurassic' dino-saga

Life will find a way one last time this Friday (June 10) when Jurassic World Dominion takes a massive bite out of the big screen. Delayed by a full year as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the dino-centric threequel was finally able to hold its world premiere in Los Angeles Monday night.

More importantly, attendees were allowed to make their initial thoughts known on social media afterwards, and it sounds like director/co-writer Colin Trevorrow has crafted one humdinger of a blockbuster set against the backdrop of a world overrun by prehistoric creatures that were supposed to have gone extinct 65 million years ago. Greedy humans representing corporate interests are up to no good (shocker!), innocent dinosaurs are being kidnapped and put up for sale on an underground black market, and it's up to our heroes to once again save the day — but this time, they've got help from a trio of familiar faces.

Jazz Tangcay, a senior editor at Variety, was highly complimentative of the trilogy capper, describing it as "a big, roaring fun adventure" that doesn't skimp on "non-stop dinosaur action." She also hailed the return of Jurassic Park OGs — Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), Sam Neill (Alan Grant), and Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm) — writing that they "hit the nostalgic spots."

Per Nemiroff of Collider praised the movie's blend of practical and CGI effects, tweeting: "Dinos look GREAT. Dimetrodon scene is ... right up my alley." She went on to call out Bryce Dallas Howard's swan song as uptight Jurassic World executive turned renegade dinosaur conservationist, Claire Dearing. "Bryce Dallas Howard runs away with the movie — & new trilogy for that matter. Claire experiences one heck of an arc & Howard soars with it."

Another standout seems to be franchise newcomer, DeWanda Wise (playing veteran pilot Kayla Watts), whom Nemiroff called "a BIG scene stealer." The return of Sattler, Grant, and Malcolm — aka "The Big 3" — "is well earned and their chemistry continues to be a highlight."

"#JurassicWorldDominion is at its best when the old and new cast are together," wrote Insider's Kristen Acuna. "Fans of the franchise should enjoy this. Plenty of nods to the OG. I’d recommend giving that a close rewatch."

"Bryce Dallas Howard kills it in this one," echoed Film Inquiry critic Kevin L. Lee. "Newcomers DeWanda Wise and Mamoudou Athie are also great. They're all having fun here." Known for starring in Netflix's Archive 81, Athie plays a young executive of Biosyn, the shady competitor of InGen, whose attempts at corporate espionage in the 1993 original led to the destruction of John Hammond's ambitious theme park.

Erik Davis, Managing Editor at Fandango, declared Dominion to be his "favorite film of the new Jurassic trilogy," going on to add: "It’s stuffed w/ thrilling dinosaur encounters & lots more Jeff Goldblum, but it’s also got a great balance of creepy & inventive scenarios w/ some choice nods to what came before. A solid finale."

"I loved it!" exclaimed Mike Reyes of CinemaBlend. "A beautiful finale to a trilogy that has been quite the thrill ride. The entire Malta chase sequence is stunning & seeing the legacy cast back was an absolute delight. Another fun summer dinosaurs movie, as planned."

Critic Edward Douglas was also a big fan: "I loved #JurassicWorldDominion. Full stop. Just a thoroughly satisfying conclusion to the story with old friends, new friends, crazy dinosaurs, baby dinosaurs, action, thrills... oh, and Campbell Scott! If you're fan of the franchise you won't be disappointed."

Jurassic World Dominion stomps into theaters everywhere this Friday — June 10. It has already chomped on $55 million at the International box office. While the review embargo technically doesn't lift until tomorrow afternoon, the conclusory chapter currently holds a fresh 88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes (the highest of the trilogy).