Extended edition of 'Jurassic World Dominion' is 14 mins longer, but don't call it a director's cut

With Jurassic World Dominion now available on physical media (Blu-Ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD), dinosaur die-hards can feast their eyes on 14 additional minutes of never-before-seen footage by way of an "Extended Edition" of the blockbuster film that closes out the latest iteration of the prehistoric saga. Just don't call it a director's cut. Speaking with ComicBook.com ahead of the home release, director, co-writer, and executive producer Colin Trevorrow explained that this T. rex-sized version of the movie (those extra scenes push the runtime past two-and-a-half-hours) is not a bloated collection of auteur indulgence, but the edit he initially wanted to release into theaters.

"We had finished film and we were in a scenario where we were asked to take out a good chunk of the movie, ultimately 14 minutes of the movie," he said. "So to have to go and try to figure out which of your darlings to kill, which can go. It really wasn't that I went back and did a director's cut, it's just that we have been honestly given a gift of being able to share the original film."

He continued: "If you choose to become a filmmaker and you get into a scenario where people are spending hundreds of millions of dollars on your movie, there are a lot of interests there. There are a lot of people who are making business decisions that need to serve many needs. So you have to figure out how to navigate that and it's kind of part of the job. They don't teach you how to do it in film school."

Set four years after the events of 2018's Fallen Kingdom, the third chapter in the Jurassic World franchise picks up in a world overrun by dinosaurs. When Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon) is captured by the shady folks running Biosyn, Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) spring into action. Meanwhile, the OG Jurassic Park trio of Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), and Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) uncover a sinister scientific conspiracy at Biosyn HQ deep within the Dolomite Mountains.

Trevorrow co-wrote the Dominion screenplay alongside Emily Carmichael (no stranger to giant creature features after helping pen the script for Pacific Rim: Uprising). Steven Spielberg and Alexandra Derbyshire executive produced the trilogy capper, while Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley served as produces.

Jurassic World Dominion is now available on Digital, VOD, Blu-Ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD. It's also playing in a number of select theaters if you want to check it out on the big screen again (or for the first time). To date, the film has racked up more than $970 million at the global box office and could cross the $1 billion-mark in the coming weeks.

Click here to watch an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip from the physical home release.