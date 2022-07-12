Surprise! 'Jurassic World Dominion' & 'The Black Phone' to release on-demand streaming this weekend

If you're looking to catch up on some of your 2022 genre viewing, it's gonna be a big weekend for you. Universal Pictures announced this week that two of its biggest genre releases of the year so far are coming home this Friday for on-demand viewing, including a blockbuster spectacle with a long franchise history, and one of the year's best-reviewed horror films.

The studio revealed on social media Monday that this Friday will mark the at-home release dates for both Colin Trevorrow's trilogy-capping Jurassic World Dominion and Scott Derrickson's latest frightfest The Black Phone, setting up viewing plans for both genre fans who haven't had a chance to catch these films in theaters, and devoted viewers who'd like a chance to revisit the films from their couch.

Billed as the conclusion to not just the Jurassic World story, but the entire Jurassic film saga so far, Dominion arrived in theaters a little more than a month ago with a dinosaur-packed adventure that reunited original Jurassic Park cast members Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum for the first time since the franchise began. That reunion, plus the sheer scale and allure of a new Jurassic movie, saw the film rampage through theaters for a $145 million opening weekend and a total theatrical haul of more than $800 million so far. Now, after several weeks of taking big bites out of theatrical revenue, it's coming to your couch.

Based on a Joe Hill short story of the same name, The Black Phone promised to reunite the Sinister team of director and co-writer Derrickson, writer C. Robert Cargill, and star Ethan Hawke. That reunion was enough to get fans excited, and then The Black Phone became one of the most critically lauded horror films of the year so far, riding high from early festival screenings to earn praise nearly across the board for its visuals, scares, performances, and blend of horror and emotion. The story of a boy held captive by a serial killer known only as The Grabber (Hawke), it's part survival horror story, part ghost story, and it rode its wave of buzz to nearly $100 million at the box office since its release on June 22, an incredible showing for a horror film of its size.

Now, both films are headed to your living room, so whether you feel like having your jaw dropped by some dinosaurs or having yourself scared silly by ghost kids and creepy child killers, you'll have to something to do while you're home this weekend, cranking up that A/C.