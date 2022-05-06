Chris Pratt can't play with the dinosaurs, even to promote ‘Jurassic World Dominion’

Chris Pratt found out the hard way that not even the star of Jurassic World Dominion is allowed to touch the dinos.

Most everyone, especially Chris Pratt, is excited about the summer premiere of Jurassic World Dominion. It turns out that even Pratt, however, can’t have unsupervised fraternization with any kind of dinos, even to promote the film.

Pratt tried to do so at a recent Jurassic World Dominion event and got thoroughly scolded for getting a little too friendly with a T-Rex. You can see it unfold in the video he shared on his Instagram below:

“You can get all dressed up to talk about Dinos and next thing you know they yelling at you,” Pratt wrote in the post, which was accompanied by a video of him trying to put a tiny LEGO version of him on a motorbike on the nose of a very large LEGO T-Rex.

The LEGO T-Rex was so large, in fact, that Pratt tried to get inside its mouth for a photo opp. “Sir, out of the dinosaur,” an obviously beleaguered dino minder told him. Pratt readily complied, looking appropriately apologetic.

The dino-related shenanigans from Pratt and other Jurassic World Dominion stars, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill, will likely increase as we get closer to the movie’s premiere. We’ve already gotten a couple of trailers from the Colin Trevorrow-directed film, the third in the Jurassic World trilogy. Within, we see Pratt’s Owen Grady riding a motorbike toward a herd of parasaurolophuses and promising Blue the velociraptor that he was going to save her lil’ velociraptor baby.

In Jurassic World Dominion, the dinosaurs live among us after they were released at the end of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (you can even check out this map to see what dinos live by you!). Things are going as great as you can imagine, and Pratt and Howard’s characters team up with the OG Jurassic Park team — Goldblum's Dr. Ian Malcolm, Dern's Dr. Ellie Sattler, and Neill's Dr. Alan Grant — to set things right.

While Pratt was one of the leads of the first two Jurassic World films, Trevorrow said in a late 2020 interview with SYFY WIRE that the movie is very much an ensemble affair, and something he was excited to bring to the screen. “The ability to take these beloved characters from almost 30 years now and understand how they interact with each other in the context of a world that we’ve really never seen before and have not been able to witness until now — it’s very exciting for me. I’m having the time of my life,” he shared.

We can see the entire cast of Jurassic World Dominion deal with dinosaurs when the movie roars its way into theaters on June 10.