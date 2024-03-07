Original Jurassic World Star Would "Love" to Return to Franchise

He survived his own near-extinction against an Indominus rex as the dinosaurs staged their rampaging reclamation project in 2015’s Jurassic World. Now that the dinos look set to return in an all-new chapter of the blockbuster Jurassic franchise, is there a place for the reptilian saga to catch up with legacy characters — like Zach Mitchell — last seen in the Jurassic World trilogy?

For Nick Robinson, who played the teenaged nephew of Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) in the original 2015 film that launched the Jurassic World movie trifecta, it’s an idea he can totally get behind. Speaking recently with CoveredGeekly+, the now 28-year-old actor (who was only 20 when Jurassic World first debuted) said he’d “love” for the yet-untitled new Jurassic film to find a way to check in on how young Zach fared after his dino close call.

For More on Jurassic World:

Life Finds a Way: Jurassic World Officially Set to Return With New Sequel in 2025

Where Could The Jurassic World Franchise Go Next? We've Got a Few Prehistoric Pitches

Why Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Is the Ultimate Haunted House/Dino Mash-up

Jurassic World star Nick Robinson on bringing Zach Mitchell back: “It would be really fun!”

Nick Robinson appears as Zach Mitchell in Jurassic World (2015); Nick Robinson attends the Los Angele premiere for Hulu's "History of the World, Part II" at Hollywood Legion Theater on February 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jurassic World Official Trailer #1 (2015) - Chris Pratt, Jake Johnson Movie HD/Rotten Tomatoes Trailers YouTube; Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

“I’d love to!” Robinson responded when asked whether he’s up for bringing his character back to the franchise. “But, I don’t know – Zach, I think is probably still in therapy from the trauma of the first movie,” he teased. “But I’d love for that character to come back. It would be really fun!”

Just so we’re clear, there’s been no official word on who’s set to star in the upcoming new Jurassic movie, which is penciled in for a July 2, 2025 premiere. There’s little, in fact, that we do know about how the new film will build on the momentum of its box office-smashing predecessors, but it already looks to be backed by a ferociously talented creative team.

RELATED: Where is the Cast of Jurassic World Now? We're Assuming Blue is Still Doing Okay

Gareth Edwards (Godzilla, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) is set to direct the new film from a screeenplay by David Koepp. Koepp, of course, is the screen scribe behind numerous Steven Spielberg projects, including the original Jurassic Park (1993), The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008).

Spielberg is also on board with the new Jurassic movie as a producer, though we’re certain he’s not ready just yet to unearth the film’s well-kept casting secrets. Jurassic World fans remember Robinson’s character Zach as the older brother of Gray Mitchell (played by Ty Simpkins), both of whom just barely escape a terrifying Jeep run-in with the highly evolved Indominus predator in one of the 2015 movie’s most climactic Isla Nublar encounters. It’s just the kind of close call that could’ve given the concerned Claire a lifetime's worth of guilt… if things for her nephews had ended badly, that is.

While we wait to see who’s who in the upcoming movie, catch up on the Jurassic classics with the full Jurassic World Ultimate Collection on your home media of choice. And for an extra thrill, check out The Making of Jurassic World VelociCoaster on Peacock for a behind-the-scenes look at Universal Orlando Resort’s new adrenaline-pumping attraction.