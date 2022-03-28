Karen Gillan would be 'really interested' in a Doctor Who return (with the right co-stars)

For more than 50 years now, Doctor Who has been a show designed for comings and goings. It's about a seemingly infinite journey through space and time, but because the actors who populate its stories are finite people with finite careers, the characters they play always depart eventually. But of course, through the magic of time travel, just about anyone who's been a part of Doctor Who can find their way back someday. In a new interview, former star Karen Gillan suggested that her time for a reunion could come one day, with the right co-stars by her side.

Gillan recently sat down with Wired for an installment of their ever-popular "Autocomplete Interview" series, and in the midst of answering a slew of the most-Googled questions about her life and career, things inevitably turned to Doctor Who. Unsurprisingly, quite a few people have Googled whether or not Gillan would ever consider returning to the franchise, and it turns out she has a very hopeful answer.

"Never say never. If I was asked, I would be really, really interested and keen. It would be really amazing," she said. "I'd like to do it with Matt Smith and Arthur Darvill if I was going to go back."

Gillan was plucked out of obscurity in 2010 by then-showrunner Steven Moffat to join a new era of Doctor Who alongside Eleventh Doctor Matt Smith, and her work as the fiery companion Amy Pond quickly made her a fan-favorite. Amy's relationship with her eventual husband, Rory Williams (Arthur Darvill), formed a key piece of the Eleventh Doctor's overarching story until their journey with the Doctor came to an end in the 2012 story "Angels Take Manhattan."

Gillan briefly returned for a cameo appearance in Smith's final story as the Eleventh Doctor, the 2013 Christmas special, "The Time of the Doctor," but while Amy has lived on in spinoff media like novels and comics, the actress hasn't returned to the franchise in nearly a decade. That said, Doctor Who's 60th anniversary is coming up next year, so maybe a reunion with Smith and Darvill is finally in order?

While discussing Doctor Who on the Autocomplete Interview, Gillan also reflected on what it was like to join the series at such a young age, well before her eventual stardom in Guardians of the Galaxy and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

"I was 21 years old, so a baby. That was the big break of my career. I went from not working very much as an actor to being in a very beloved show in the U.K. – and I miss it so much, actually."

Gillan will next be seen in Judd Apatow's The Bubble on Netflix, and will reprise her role as Nebula in the MCU in this year's Thor: Love and Thunder and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. For more from the interview, including fun with accents and what happened to her jacket from Gunpowder Milkshake, check out the video above.