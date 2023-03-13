Blast off with all four seasons of 'Battlestar Galactica' - streaming on Peacock

If you're going to reboot a TV show, then look to Battlestar Galactica as the shining example.

The original sci-fi series (created by Glen A. Larson) ran for a single season of 24 episodes on ABC in 1978. Several decades later, Ronald D. Moore (now associated with Outlander and For All Mankind) resurrected the property, turning it into must-see television that spanned the early-to-late 2000s. All four seasons of the SYFY Original are currently available to stream on Peacock!

RELATED: Remembering our favorite spaceships before SYFY's series ‘The Ark’ adds a new one

A feature-length adaptation and a small screen revival have both been in development for quite some time. X-Men alum Simon Kinberg was tapped to write and produce the movie, which he discussed at length with Collider early last year.

"We are in the process of going out to directors and the hope is to attach a director and start prepping the movie this year," he said. "It's a megillah, humongous film and the prep will be a very long prep period so I would imagine even if we attached a director today it would take six, nine months to prep this movie properly. So at the earliest, we'd be shooting at the end of this year. We'd probably be shooting at the beginning of next year. Time will tell who the director is and then you or someone else will tell who the director is."

Kinberg also teased a certain amount of "synergy" between the film and the television revival at Peacock. Hailing from Mr. Robot creatives, Sam Esmail and Chad Hamilton, the streaming project was green-lit in late 2019 before the launch of the NBCUniversal-owned service, and there haven't been any updates on its progress since Michael Lesslie departed as showrunner in March 2021.

"The word 'reboot' was used when we were first talking about it, and I cringed. Ronald Moore, he just hit it out of the park with his series, so why would I even want to touch that?" Esmail noted during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2019. "I talked to him and said, 'A, are you OK with this? And B, if you are, how do we proceed?' He said he was OK with it as long as it wasn’t a reboot — which was in line with what I was thinking. But the world of Battlestar Galactica is so rich, the mythology is so interesting, that I think there is a lot to pick from and explore."

All four seasons of Battelstar Galactica are streaming on Peacock alongside the two-part miniseries and Battlestar Galactica: The Plan.

Looking for even more sci-fi content? Check out shows like SYFY's The Ark, Resident Alien, Brave New World, Project Blue Book, Eureka, Heroes, Intergalactic, and more streaming now on Peacock.