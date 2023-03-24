Celebrate 'Knock at the Cabin's streaming debut with new deleted scenes, BTS footage

Now you can watch Knock at the Cabin from the comfort of your own cabin.

Still looking for something to watch this weekend? Well, now you have a brand-new M. Night Shyamalan movie to stream.

Shyamalan's latest thriller, Knock at the Cabin, arrives on digital and streaming on Peacock today, giving viewers the option to watch the suspense master's acclaimed new effort from the comfort of their own...well, cabin. You can press play on Peacock as many times as you want, or you can buy yourself a digital copy complete with plenty of bonus features that promise a deeper dive into the film?

What kind of bonus features? Well, the digital releases promises everything from behind-the-scenes featurettes to a closer look at co-star Kristen Cui's work on the film to deleted scenes that add more detail to key moments. To give you a taste of what's in store on the digital release, as well as the upcoming Blu-ray drop, Universal Pictures released a few clips online for fans to peruse, including a behind-the-scenes look at Eric (Jonathan Groff) and Andrew's (Ben Aldridge) relationship, and two deleted scenes from moments early in the film.

Check out Knock at the Cabin bonus footage below:

Based on Paul Tremblay's novel The Cabin at the End of the World, Knock at the Cabin follows a family of three as their secluded vacation home is invaded by four strangers, led by the massive but restrained Leonard (Dave Bautista). Wielding improvised weapons and carrying a heavy emotional burden, these strangers present the family with a choice: Willingly sacrifice one of their own, or the world will end. What happens next, and what these people learn about themselves and each other, will change them all forever...if they survive.

So, whether you're new to Knock at the Cabin or this is your second (or third, of fourth) time around with it, check the film out at home this weekend. And if you'd like a physical copy, keep an eye out for the Blu-ray/4K/DVD release on May 9.

