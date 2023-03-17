'Knock at the Cabin' sets Peacock premiere; home release & special features revealed

L-R: Adriane (Abby Quinn), Sabrina (Nikki Amuka-Bird), Leonard (Dave Bautista) and Redmond (Rupert Grint) in Knock at the Cabin, directed by M. Night Shyamalan. Image courtesy of Universal Pictures/PhoByMo

Knock! Knock! Who's there? It's the impending home release for Knock at the Cabin!

Universal Pictures announced today that M. Night Shymalan's latest big screen thriller will arrive on Digital next Friday — March 24 — with a 40 minutes of apocalyptic bonus features. If you're a subscriber to Peacock, you'll be able to stream it the same day, March 24. Want to pick up a physical copy for your home collection? The DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD editions officially go on sale until Tuesday, May 9.

Based on Paul Tremblay's award-winning novel published in 2018, The Cabin at the End of the World, the movie centers around a tight-knit family of three — Eric (Jonathan Groff), Andrew (Ben Aldridge), and their young daughter Wen (Kristen Cui) — vacationing at a remote cabin in the middle of the woods.

Their relaxing getaway is suddenly interrupted by the arrival of four strangers, who firmly believe that the world is about to come to an end. Everything and everyone will cease to exist...unless the family willingly decides to sacrifice one of their own. Dave Bautista (Leonard), Rupert Grint (Redmond), Nikki Amuka-Bird (Sabrina), and Abby Quinn (Adriene) play the four home invaders.

See below for a rundown of the various special features that await you...

Deleted Scenes:

"They Need Some Time"

"Going to Church"

"Enjoying the Sun"

"Leonard Explains"

Chowblaster Infomercial — Enjoy an extended cut of the TV informercial from the film that features an appearance by M. Night Shyamalan himself.

Choosing Wisely: Behind the Scenes of KNOCK AT THE CABIN — Examine what drew M. Night Shyamalan to adapt this terrifying story, and how the relationships between characters were unlike any this ensemble cast had ever played before.

Tools of the Apocalypse — Explore the creation of some of the film’s most terrifying props and learn why they play such an important role in the story.

Drawing a Picture — See how M. Night Shyamalan envisions his shots in advance of ever turning on the camera, through his extensive use of storyboards.

Kristen Cui Shines a Light — Take a closer look at actress Kristen Cui’s dynamic performance as Wen in her film debut.

Shyamalan — who produced the feature alongside Marc Bienstock and Ashwin Rajan — shares screenplay credit with Steve Desmond and Michael Sherman. Steven Schneider, Christos V. Konstantakopoulos, and Ashley Fox are executive producers.

The baseline version of Knock at the Cabin (i.e. no special features) is currently available to rent or purchase on digital platforms.

