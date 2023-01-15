Wanna play... again?! ‘Chucky’ slashes up Season 3 renewal at SYFY & USA Network

Everyone’s favorite friend ‘till the end isn’t finished — not by a long shot.

SYFY and USA Network have confirmed that Don Mancini’s hit Chucky series will return for a third season. Not too surprising, given all the critical and audience acclaim the show has garnered since it first premiered in late 2021 (the first two seasons hold incredibly fresh scores of 91 percent on Rotten Tomatoes). Production on the third outing is scheduled to kick off soon.

Mancini — who has been a part of the Child’s Play franchise since its very inception more than 30 years ago — created the small screen adaptation and occupies the dual role of showrunner and executive producer. Season 1 takes place in Hackensack, New Jersey: the birthplace and original killing grounds of the notorious serial killer known as Charles Lee Ray (voiced, as always, by the legendary Brad Dourif).

“The cast and crew of ‘Chucky’ would like to thank fans and critics alike for their overwhelming response to season two, which we’re delighted to announce has now spurred the official greenlight on season three. This news has made Chucky very happy. Thank Damballa for that because otherwise Chucky would have been frankly impossible to deal with. Many thanks also to our partners at SYFY, USA and UCP for helping us keep Chucky busy. See you in 2023 for what Chucky himself promises will be his scariest season ever,” said executive producer Don Mancini.

The killer doll’s latest victims are a trio of high schoolers — Jake Wheeler (Zackary Arthur), Devon Evans (Björgvin Arnarson), and Lexy Cross (Alyvia Alyn Lind) — whom Chucky would very much like to slaughter in cold blood. So far, however, they’ve been nothing but a major thorn in his plastic side. Season 2 moved the bulk of the action to the Catholic School of the Incarnate Lord, a religious boarding school for wayward youths, where our protagonists are sent after they’re caught up in the fallout of Chucky’s homicidal shenanigans.

A number of actors from the feature films — particularly Alex Vincent (Andy Barclay), Christine Elise (Kyle), Jennifer Tilly (Tiffany Valentine), Fiona Dourif (Nica Pierce), and Billy Boyd (voice of Glen/Glenda) — make appearances on the show. Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund, David Kirschner (another longtime veteran of the property), and Jeff Renfroe also serve as executive producers.

The complete first season of Chucky is currently streaming on Peacock. If you need even more killer doll action in your life, then be sure to check out Universal Pictures' M3GAN, which is currently playing in theaters everywhere.