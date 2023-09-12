Live Like a Scream Queen: Laurie Strode Home From 1978's Halloween Goes Up for Sale

Want to own a piece of slasher movie history? The Laurie Strode house famously featured in John Carpenter's original Halloween film (released in 1978) is now on sale for a cool $1.8 million. Kitchen knife and bleached Captain Kirk mask sold separately.

Where is the Laurie Strode Halloween house that's currently for sale?

Situated within South Pasadena, California — which stood in for the sleepy Midwestern hamlet of Haddonfield, Illinois due to the shoestring nature of the indie production — the triplex domicile can be found at 1103 Fairview Avenue on a parcel of land spanning 5,258 square feet. The house itself comprises nearly 3,000 square feet, complete with four bedrooms and three full bathrooms.

In addition, the official listing from eXp Realty of Los Angeles highlights the property's close proximity to "the award-winning Farmer's Market on Thursdays 3 blocks away, shopping, restaurants, vintage boutiques, music/arts festivals and, of course, the South Pasadena Public Library and Senior Center which is right across the street. The Metro Gold Line is 3 blocks away."

It'a a pretty killer setup, if you don't mind the pun.

Despite the fact that the Strode residence isn't quite as famous as the abandoned Myers house or even the Doyle dwelling (the latter serves as the backdrop for the movie's final confrontation), Collider does point out that it still carries a respectable pedigree as the place where Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis) glimpses Michael standing amid the flapping clothesline ahead of the evening's bloody festivities.

And while the listing doesn't make a single mention of the home link to cinematic history, realtor Heidi Babcock assures SYFY WIRE over the phone that "the neighborhood of South Pasadena embraces the holiday. During trick ‘r treating season, there’s always a Michael Myers on the block." Halloween die-hards are welcome to visit the house and pose outside for pictures alongside a pair of fresh pumpkins flanking the front steps. Babcock adds that some fans even bring along their own props. "It’s something that the community embraces," she reiterates.

The property, Babcock goes on to explain, has been in the same family four a total of four generations, going back to the 1930s. In fact, the grandfather of the current owners planted an avocado tree that makes a prominent appearance in the Carpenter film. The house has yet to be sold, but the realtor, fresh off an open house Tuesday, states that "everything's going well" so far before concluding: "We’ve definitely had a lot of activity." After all, everyone's entitled to one good piece of real estate.

Want more of Michael Myers and the mythos surrounding him? Halloween II (1981), Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982), and Halloween (2018) are all streaming on Peacock throughout the month of September.